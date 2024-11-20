A video of Nollywood stars, including Vincent Opurum, at Olumba Olumba church in Calabar, Cross River, is trending online

Vincent Opurum, during his address to the church members, repeatedly referred to Olumba Olumba Obu as 'King of Kings'

A clip also showed the congregation's reaction after a Nollywood actress prayed to God to grant Olumba Olumba Obu wisdom

Nigerians are reacting to a viral video of Nollywood actor Vincent Opurum and his colleagues at Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS), known as Olumba Olumba headquarters in Calabar, Cross River.

In the viral video, Vincent Opurum, in his address to the congregation, shared how a friend invited him to the event to celebrate with his holiness Olumba Olumba Obu.

Actor Vincent Opurum calls Olumba Olumba Obu 'King of Kings.' Credit: vincent_opurum/olumbaolumba

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actor who said he was not a religious person, however, admitted to seeing the truth after attending Olumba Olumba.

Referring to Olumba Olumba as the 'King of Kings,' Vincent also requested a golden handshake from the cleric on his behalf and his colleagues, which he granted.

"I am here to celebrate with the brethren the King of Kings and Lord of Lords, I have seen the truth of truth," Vincent said in the video.

Also, a clip showed church members murmuring after an actress prayed to God to give Olumba Olumba Obu wisdom and understanding to lead the congregation.

Watch viral video of Nollywood actors at Olumba Olumba's church

Who is Olumba Olumba Obu?

Olumba Olumba Obu is a religious leader who is believed by followers to be God in human form. He is the founder of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS), with headquarters in Calabar. His followers believe he has almost supernatural powers.

People react to video of Nollywood stars with Olumba

Read some of the comments below:

blessing.fri:

"Una de worship ordinary calabar man."

jojostouch:

"Wait, the man in red is the king of kings and lord of lords? Una no quick talk oh, I already have my King of Kings and His name is Jesus."

dagaius:

"God will never share his Glory with any man!"

qkezi:

"The last lady, when she mentioned that "God will grant him wisdom" mehn like she made a mistake cos that's their king of kings already nah."

Tobi Bakre at Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's church

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that another Nollywood star, Tobi Bakre, trended over his presence at Fountain of Life Church in Lagos.

A video showed the moment actor and Pastor Jimmy Odukoya invited Tobi to the altar amid cheers and applause from church members.

Upon mounting the altar, an excited Tobi lifted Pastor Jimmy like a child in excitement.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng