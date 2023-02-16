Nigerian rights activist Bisi Alimi has shared his opinion about the Nigerian movie industry and moviemakers

Alimi stressed that many Nigerian moviemakers are believed to be good actors because some of them are limited to one role

The activist said many Nollywood actors would struggle if handed a role that doesn’t naturally come to them, as he said the likes of Sola Shobowale would remain icons

Popular rights activist Bisi Alimi has shared why some movie makers in Nollywood are highly rated.

Alimi, in a statement via his Instastory, stressed that several Nollywood stars are limited to one role, which is why people think they can act.

Bisi Alimi says some Nollywood actors are good because they act only one role. Credit: @bisialimi @solasobowale

Source: Instagram

According to him, many of them would struggle to act if given a different role as he stressed that it was why the likes of veteran actress Sola Shobowale would remain Nollywood icons.

In his words:

“The only reason we think some Nigerian actors can act is simply because all their acting life, they played the same role over and over again. Try to give them a role that doesn't come naturally and they start fighting with their character and find it hard to interpret. This is why the likes of Shola Shobowale will continue to be the icon of Nigeria film industry.”

See his post below:

Netizens react to Bisi Alimi’s opinion about Nollywood

See some of the reactions below:

beckyleonard99:

"Go and jackie Chan dat one,which other role do dea give him?, Abeg make we hear if u watch other countries movie u will see dat dea give the roles to people who can handle it and are fit for it so rest."

richardson9ce:

"Some deep truth there. Since Deyemi and co acted that Oba Elesin, i just knew Nollywood or whatever wood acted that rubbish has lost touch with clear interpretation of roles."

official__dine:

"Where is the lie."

christy_0o:

"You can’t expect an actor or actresses to act all role nah it’s not possible Even van diesel michael jordan all have different roles they are better at."

kingsleytresh:

"I like that he acknowledged Sola as an icon. Everything he said is the truth. The likes of Pete Edochie, he is a legend and I don’t think any less of him but there are some roles he will never fit into. Like acting “poor man” roles. Them plenty, The likes of Sharon, she can’t pull off the local girl role without showing a touch of Ajebo."

Source: Legit.ng