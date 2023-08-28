Actress Chioma Chijioke Anosike has shared a video of her undergoing spiritual cleansing as the mourning period of her late husband comes to an end

In the video, a priest who appeared to be of the Catholic denomination was seen shaving the actress' hair

Chijoke also expressed appreciation to everyone who stood by her during the challenging period as she announced her return to social life

Nollywood actress Chioma Chijioke Anosike has returned to social life months after mourning her husband's death.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Chijioke lost her husband and director, Kinglsey Anosike, in February 2023.

Chioma Chijoke undergoes spiritual cleansing

The actress shared a video that captured the moment a priest meticulously shaved her hair with scissors and a blade while her family and friends watched.

She revealed it marked the end of the mourning period of her late husband.

Chioma Chijoke appreciates wellwishers

The actress recounted how her husband's demise had been an intense whirlwind of emotions for her and her family as she also appreciated her colleagues and well-wishers for their support.

An extract from her post read:

"I want to say a very big thank you and may the Good lord come through for you all just as you have come through for me all through this mourning period up until now that I’m over and done with it and giving room for a better future ahead."

Watch the video she shared below:

Colleagues, fans react to Chioma Chijoke's video

Many of the actress' colleagues took to her comment section to welcome her back to social life. See their messages below:

charlesinojie:

"Be comforted in Jesus' name."

officialujuokoli:

"You are loved❤️❤️❤️❤️…welcome back hun❤️."

adinmasomadina:

"The lord has been with you and will always be with you."

chiefimo:

"It’s well with you dear sister ❤️ welcome back ❤️."

amaka_joyglossom:

"Chioma!!!! U just made me the happiest person on earth right now! You're an inspiration. You are a legend."

