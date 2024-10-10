Nollywood actress Amarachi Igidimbah has announced a good news about her family on social media

In her post, she said that she was praying that her first child will have a birthday when her water broke, and she had to rush to the hospital

Her post sparked congratulations among her fans as they all wished her well and prayed for her two children

Actress Amarchi Igidimbah has welcomed her second baby and shared the good news with her fans online.

In the post, she noted that her second baby was born on her first child's birthday. According to her, she was busy praying that her son would have a birthday mate when her water broke, and she had to rush to the hospital.

Amarachi Igidimbah gushes over newborn. Photo credit @amarachiigidimbah

Source: Instagram

The movie star, who blasted Verydarkman over Mohbad's case, explained that her expected date of delivery was just a few days away. However, she has always wanted her children to be birthday mates.

Amarachi thanks God

In the post, the movie star appreciated God for loving her and all about her and her family. The latest mother also honoured May for her life and that of her children.

The mother of two, who got a push gift after having her first child, shared some pictures she took for her pregnancy shoot.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Amarachi's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the actress's post. Here are some of the comments below:

@christabelegbenya:

"Congratulations darling celebration back to back."

@destinyetikoofficial:

"Congratulations darling."

@regina.daniels:

"Wow !!! 10/10, a big congratulations and happy birthday to the latest big brother."

@ekene_umenwa:

"Wow, congratulations sis ."

@nkechi.nweje:

"Awww A big Congratulations to this Most Beautiful Daughter Of Mine. All Glory To The Most High God Nwam."

@amarachigift:

"Awww Amy we have the same grace oo same birthday mate with my son I love u my sake congratulations."

@stephanieekwu:

"Congratulations darling ."

@favouroma:

"Big congratulations my HB, it can only be God, welcome son."

Amarachi Igidimbah heart broken

The Nollywood actress had given an update on some street boys she tried to render assistance to.

The actress revealed she registered one of the boys as an apprentice in a mechanic workshop, but he failed to show up, giving excuses.

She revealed she also gave money to others and started pure water selling business for them, but their focus was on something else.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng