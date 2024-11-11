Actress Nuella Njubigbo was in a joyful mood as she took her son to her Catholic church for dedication

Her happiness radiated as she danced while entering the church, her family and friends also joined her

In appreciation to God for making her a mother for the second time, she went for the dedication ceremony with a bag of rice and a cow

Nollywood actress Nuella Njubigbo expressed excitement as she turned up in church for the dedication of her son.

She rocked white outfits with her daughter and son, and they had their family and friends around to celebrate with them.

Nuella Njubigbo dedicates her son to God in church. Image credit: @nuella_njubigbo

Source: Instagram

Her joy knew no bounds as she shared how she prayed and God answered. Hence, she went to church to thank Him because He is a faithful God.

For her Thanksgiving service, the movie star went with a bag of rice and a cow which she presented to the church.

In the video, the Catholic priest was seen praying for her and her family. Several celebrities and fans also joined her to celebrate her son.

Nuella was previously married to film director Tchidi Chikere, but they are separated now. The actress has remarried, just like Tchidi did.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Nuella Njubigbo's child dedication

Check out some of the reactions to Nuella Njugbigbo's child dedication below:

@amarachiigidimbah:

"Awww, my boy’s namesake. Congratulation my darling."

@nze_fuchi:

"We’re is the father of your child?"

@goodnew_to_world:

"U can tell she's happy now."

@maryann.odeh:

"The God that sees me even in my innermost parts. EL ROI."

@sweetmercyobi:

"Thank you my faithful God."

@ekene_umenwa:

"Ow so beautiful."

@i_am_goldyn:

"Cameraman sabi work... We thank God for everything."

@estheroedokpayi:

"I thank God for his grace and mercies upon your life."

Nuella Njugigbo announces childbirth

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nuella turned heads on social media with lovely pictures of her baby months after her remarriage.

The movie star, who was formerly married to film producer Tchidi Chikere, informed her followers of the good news via a detailed post.

Many flocked to the comment sections to extend their goodwill messages to the soon-to-be mother and her unborn baby.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng