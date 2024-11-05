Chiwetalu Agu has made a video to warn Nigerian youths about the way they break their lover's heart

In the recording, he used the story of a lady, who took her lover's life after she was served breakfast

Agu warned that not everyone people hurt will forgive and move on, he also prayed for Nigerian youths in the clip

Nollywood veteran actor, Chiwetalu Agu, has given his two cents to Nigerian youths who are fond of hurting their lovers and moving on as if nothing had happened.

The movie star, who loves displaying love with his wife, made a video and shared the tale of a young lady, who took her lovers' life after she was jilted by the man

According to him, it was not everyone people hurt that would forgive and allow to go scout free. He added that, just like the case of the lady and her dead former lover, the dead cannot tell tales.

Chiwetalu Agu advises, pray for youths

The thespian, who survived an attack years ago, advised the youths not to play with people's emotions. He further added that he was not supporting what the lady did to her lover but noted that she was so hurt and found it difficult to forgive her former lover.

Chiwetalu Agu prayed that the youths will not find themselves in such situation.

What fans said about Agu's video

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@zizi__baby:

"This man just dey relax on his retirement just chilling no stress."

@iam_kinaugonma:

"Honestly, e get as you go hurt person wey the person no go let you be."

@cutby_bosschic:

"Daddy tell them."

@original_karen_chris:

"Ohh legend."

@_tom_sin:

"Well said sir some people no dey forgive."

@ajonwatakili:

"Na God dey save person ooh imagine me way don get like 90 ex."

@thenayshpage:

"Well said papa anyị the legendary Chief Chiwetalu."

@__shallreign:

"A terrible incident. The wise man has spoken! Not everyone you hurt will let it slide."

@prisess_1:

"So true and sad so innocent people died for what they didn’t know of. May God protect us all in this new month of November Jesus Christ loves you more and King of all."

@browpro.ng:

"My ex who almost took my life few years back , his life has become dam.aged and us.eless and I’ve not even open my mouth to curse him yet. I wonder what will happen if I do."

Chwetalu Agu marks wife's birthday

Legit.ng had reported that the veteran actor made a video for his wife on her birthday and it surfaced online.

In the clip, the veteran actor thanked her for marrying him and not letting him give up on life as she marked her birthday.

He also shared the good things his wife had done for him over the years as they both shared kisses and hug.

