Iyabo Ojo, her daughter, Priscilla and her in-law were also guests at BBNaija Khloe's star-studded birthday party

The beautiful trio were seen dazzling in their beautiful outfits as they posed for pictures for social media

Their videos sparked many comments online, as fans complimented the movie actress for being hospitable

Social media users have been getting back-to-back content from Iyabo Ojo since her in-law landed in Nigeria.

Recall that the Queen Mother, as often called, received her Daughter's sister's in-law in Nigeria a couple of days ago. Fatman, Juma Jux's sister, was welcomed grandly by her soon-to-be in-laws with food and gifts.

Beautiful clips of Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla & her sister-In-law surface online. Credit: @fatma8five, @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo took to social media to write sweet words to her and thank her for taking great care of Priscilla while she was away in Tanzania with her man.

A recent clip of the three ladies buzzed the internet after they were spotted at Big Brother Naija Khloe's birthday party.

They looked sweet in their elegant dresses, holding their champagne glasses while posing for pictures.

Watch clip here:

Khloe, whose real name is Oluwabusayomi Abiri, turned 31 on October 29 and shared sweet pictures on her social media page. The celebrant looked beautiful in the green pantsuits she rocked for her birthday shoot.

How fans reacted to the clip

Read some comments below:

@sunbae057:

"Love them❤️❤️❤️❤."

@julietotusani:

"Do they sleep in that lagos ..omo its like every day is one event or the other with almost the same people."

@daugther_of_royalty:

"S*xy pretty ladies😍😍😍."

@mo_famak:

"The in law looks like MoAbudu😍."

@tammycorner__:

'They all look alike ooo."

@divadeefabrics:

"Iyabo Ojo the reason for the seasonnnn❤️."

@kat_eade:

"Beautiful ladies ❤️❤️❤️ our inlaw welcome to Nigeria ❤️."

@queenchloee28:

"Beautiful people 😍😍."

Iyabo Ojo warmly receives Tanzanian In-Law

Meanwhile, Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo trended online after sharing how she welcomed her Tanzanian sister-in-law to Nigeria.

The movie star uploaded a video of herself and her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, rushing to the airport to pick up their in-law.

The viral clip later revealed the jolly moment the two families shared when they met.

Source: Legit.ng