Actress Funke Akindele and content creator Layi Wasabi made Falz' birthday a memorable one as they turned up for his concert in London

The singer was on stage when Funke Akindele joined him excitedly, and she shared how much she loved him while displaying her funny character

Layi Wasabi also brought a birthday cake for the singer on stage, and he asked his fans to sing for the celebrant

Actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele was in a joyful mood as she and content creator Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola, aka Layi Wasabi, paid singer Folarin Falana, aka Falz, a surprise visit to his concert in London.

Layi Wasabi and Funke Akindele surprise Falz on his 34th birthday on stage. Image credit: @falzthebahdguy, @layiwasabi

Source: Instagram

Funke greeted the audience and asked them how they were doing before she faced Falz who looked shocked and excited.

The movie star asked the birthday boy what he was doing with a young lady in one of his skits. She playfully tackled him for rubbing the lady's legs. Meanwhile, she showcased her legs and noted that what the lady has, she has too.

Funke informed Falz that she was there for him and they hugged. She used the opportunity to wish him a happy birthday and revealed that she loves him.

Watch the video below:

Layi Wasabi gifts Falz a birthday cake

Layi Wasabi, who is known for portraying a lawyer in his skits, also made Falz's concert and birthday a memorable one as he turned up with a cake. He asked the audience to join him as he sang a happy birthday song for the celebrant. Both of them hugged and it left their fans screaming.

Watch the video below

Reactions to Funke, Layi's surprise for Falz

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the video of Funke Akindele and Layi Wasabi surprising Falz on his 34th birthday below:

@lordbabajide:

"The two most intelligent, cerebral and legal minded entertainers in present Africa @falzthebahdguy , @layiwasabi."

@_lawi_bankz_:

"Wetin them plan una go say nah surprise no be so oh."

@mzjkwealth:

"People in the comment section. No be them make fuel cost oooo.. make una dey calm down."

@itskerenkezia_:

"Awwww Jenifa and Sege."

@iamjustified__:

"This aunty sabi promote her movie sha. You no worry."

@mz_boqui:

"See the way I dey smile lik mumu."

@tfresher:

"Lafunky is really blessed."

@ronkkybebe:

"My ever supportive mama. Tell me why I no go love Jenifa."

Funke Akindele claims Falz's shirt

Legit.ng earlier reported that Funke Akindele has a smooth relationship with singer Falz as he had featured on her TV series Jenifa's Diary as Sege.

He was set to launch a new project on June 7, 2024, and gave a teaser on his Instagram page by sharing some pictures.

His outfit was quite transparent and one could see through his body, and it got Funke's reaction who claimed its ownership.

Source: Legit.ng