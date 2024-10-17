Singer Falz has opened up about his relationship with Funke Akindele while working on Jenifa's Diary

In the video, he shared how the actress reached out to him, and he became part of the crew of the TV series

He noted that she was the hardest working entertainer he has ever met in the industry, in Nigeria

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, better known as Falz has showered his colleague, Funke Akindele in the movie making industry with accolades.

While granting an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, the singer battling with social media activist, Martin Vincent Otse, described Akindele as the hardest working entertainer he has ever come across in the industry.

Falz shares experience working with Funke Akindele. Photo credit@falzthebahdguy/@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

He added that working with Akindele was one of the best projects for him.

Falz shares how he met Akindele

In the recording, Falz stated that the highest grossing actress had reached out to him after seeing a movie and skits he featured in.

He made a shout-out to Akindele for her attitude while they worked together on the set of Jenifa's Diary.

According to him, he had featured in a movie titled 'A Couple of Days' before he honoured Funke Akindele's invitation to join Jenifa's Diary.

He mentioned that working with Akindele was one of the best experience for him, because the filming of Jenifa's Diary was seamless for them.

Falz added that working on location was exciting also because he was having fun while working with a lot of great people.

See the video here:

Falz speaks about Simi, Adekunle Gold

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian rapper appeared to have more going on for him and his colleagues Simi and her husband, Adekunle Gold.

The hip-hop star and the songstress had rocked the scene during their early years in the industry with a couple of joint projects and relationship rumours.

The multi-talented artist, who recently featured AG Baby in his new EP, spoke on his personal relationship with the singer and his wife and details about his love life. He noted that he has a great relationship with the two of them.

Source: Legit.ng