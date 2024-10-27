Nigerian movie star Nkechi Blessing has made headlines after a video of her in tears, begging for forgiveness went viral

Nkechi and Lege Miami were suspended in 2021 for trading words online; however, Lege apologized, while Nkechi refused

At a recent Canada event, Nkcehi Blessing was seen pleading for forgiveness from her senior colleagues, adding that she has missed the industry

A video of Nkechi Blessing begging for forgiveness at The Celebrities Entertainment Award in Canada after being suspended over her social squabble with her colleague, Lege Miami, has gone viral.

In 2021, the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN suspended actors Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Kehinde Adams, aka Lege, for fighting dirty on social media.

Nkechi Blessing seeks forgiveness from TAMPAN. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday, @legemiamii

Source: Instagram

While Lege Miami was remorseful and tendered a heartfelt apology, Nkechi Blessing refused and continued to the online punches at her colleague for supporting Baba Ijesha during the time he was accused of sexual assault on a minor.

In a new development, Nkechi, who recently travelled to Canada, was seen on her knees and in tears while she sought the forgiveness of TAMPAN. Her colleagues, the likes of Odunlade Adekola and others, lifted her up and accepted her apology.

Watch clip here:

How fans reacted to Nkechi's apology

Read some reactions below:

@livewellchinonye:

"3rd world country for a reason..suspending someone for standing against sexual assault on a child."

@msjules_b:

"The reason for the suspension is sickening sha."

@lipothagate:

"Person wey go still go fight on instagram this evening."

@sensualify:

"Go & sin no more ke??"

@the_monumental_guy:

"You have been forgiven, sin no more" must be meant."

@morsh101:

"Cloutino as if nah d movie industry she Dey take chop."

@preshycandy:

"But her life has not stopped na…so unnecessary to kneel down Abeg."

@estherebube111:

"You all are saying the tears are not real 😢do you know what it means for you to be suspended from where you eat 😢she hadn’t been in any movie since it heartbreaking."

Nkechi Blessing acquires new Range Rover

Meanwhile, TAMPAN suspended actress Nkechi Blessing from working with any Yoruba movie director after her outburst with a colleague on social media.

The actress, who seemed unfazed by the suspension, took to Instagram to show off her latest whip.

Iyabo Ojo, who has also been suspended, joined Toyin Abraham and other colleagues in reacting to Nkechi's post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng