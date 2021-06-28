Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing’s alleged husband, Falegan Opeyemi, has reacted to his partner being blacklisted by TAMPAN

In a note on Instagram, Falegan warned the association to be ready for him since they had vowed to frustrate his woman

The politician added that TAMPAN had only showcased their misplaced priorities and abandonment of duties with their recent move

Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, was recently suspended and blacklisted by the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) and her man, Falegan Opeyemi, has reacted to the development.

Recall that Nkechi Blessing and her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, were suspended and blacklisted in the industry and filmmakers were warned not to work with them.

Nkechi Blessing's boo, Falegan Opeyemi, defends actress after TAMPAN's suspension. Photos: @hon_falegan_official

Speaking authoritatively, one of the board members, Jide Kosoko noted that the association will work against Nkechi Blessing in the industry and continued that if anyone thought they were above the law, they would frustrate them out of the industry.

In reaction to his woman’s suspension, Falegan took to his Instagram page to send a note of warning to TAMPAN. He told them to be ready for him.

According to him, the association had shown a pure neglect of responsibilities and as well as misplaced priorities.

Speaking further, Falegan said that Nkechi Blessing was his soul mate and whoever wanted to mess with her should be ready for him too.

In his words:

“Before you attempt to silence her or frustrate her, kindly be ready for me. What your association has shown is pure misplaced priorities and dereliction of duties. I respect all elders without fear because no human being is God. It’s a pain to the heart knowing wisdom is required but folly prevails. She is my soul mate and the moment you are breaking her then be ready to break me.”

See his post below:

A number of Nigerians took to social media to react to Falegan’s post and majority of them seemed impressed by how he stood by his woman. Read what some of them had to say below:

Chrannyul:

"May God give me a man like this who can publicly defend me....Amen."

Dollarizeme_usasurprises:

"Husband like @hon_falegan_official_ Real Husband. May you never fall or stumble in Jesus mighty name . Amen ."

Pretty_darasimi2:

"This kind of man is Rare❤️❤️."

Adeifeofficial:

"I like when husband is defend his wife ."

Charles_fearbaby:

"This is what I called being someone’s back bone ."

Interesting.

Funsho Adeolu reacts to TAMPAN's suspension of Nkechi Blessing, Iyabo Ojo

Popular Nollywood actor, Funsho Adeolu, has waded into the issue between Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) and Nigerian actresses, Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing Sunday.

Taking to his Instagram page, Adeolu shared a photo of himself wearing a facemask and he explained in his caption that it was because of shame.

According to the Nollywood actor, he was ashamed on behalf of the leaders of the association who did not have the interest of members at heart.

