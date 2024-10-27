Blossom Chukuwjekwu's ex-wife, Maureen Esisis, has come under after a video at the club with her sister went viral

In the video, the media personality was seen dancing with her sister, and then they unexpectedly kissed

This singular act has now gone viral, attracting attention from across social media, while Maureen suffered backlash

Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife, Maureen Esisi, was attacked on social media and ended up trading words with online users after a video of her and her kid sister went viral.

Maureen has always received backlash for her raunchy dressing and opinions on social media, but this time, it is for something else.

Maureen Esisi blasted online for kissing sister.

Source: Instagram

Social media shared a video of her and her sister dancing together and having a good time at the club. However, what shocked me most was when Maureen seductively looked at her sister and kissed her. Her sister kissed back, sending a wave of shock across social media as many kicked against the act.

The actor's ex has now been called so many unkind names, including irresponsible, as fans were not having her action.

Maureen wrote on her IG page:

"My Not so Tiny Sister.... You are one of my Many Blessings kid❤️"

Watch clip here:

How fans reacted to clip of Maureen

Read some reactions below:

@larger_boy:

"Arrant nonsense. Redvigor is highly irresponsible."

@redvigor:

"@larger_boy are you not a foolish person following someone that's "highly irresponsible" ????"

@caramel.fav:

"Red will continue to press your necks and give you all something to talk about."

@gloriaonuwa1:

"Na so e dey start na all in the name sister."

@omalicha_nwa123:

"Na your kid sis you dey bring out tongue kiss hmmm oh."

@raphaelugbechie:

"She go soon enter podcast Dey blame man for the divorce when the eye clear."

Maureen Esisi calls out ex's parents

Meanwhile, socialite Maureen Esisi called out her ex-husband Blossom Chukwujekwu's parents in a video

Maureen Esisi shared why she remained technically married to the Nollywood star despite their separation in 2019.

The socialite's comment in the viral video has stirred different comments as some netizens urged her to move on.

