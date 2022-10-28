Popular actress Toyin Abraham and her family, including her mother-in-law and stepdaughter, are currently in Canada

The video of the actress and her family’s arrival was shared by actor Temidayo Enitan, who was at the airport to welcome them

According to Enitan, the actress and her family are in Canada for the Africa Canada Investment summit scheduled to take place on Sunday

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham and her family are making headlines over a video of their arrival in Canada.

The video, which was shared by actor Temidayo Enitan, showed the moment the talented actress and her family, alongside her mother-in-law and stepdaughter, arrived in Canada for a summit scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 30.

Toyin Abraham's stepdaughter shares a cute picture from Canada. Credit: @temitopeajeyemi @starboytemidayo

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video of their arrival via his page, Temidayo wrote:

“The arrival of the Ajeyemi’s family to Toronto Canada for the Africa Canada Investment Summit this Sunday ❤️❤️.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the video below:

Toyin Abraham’s stepdaughter Temitope Ajeyemi also shared a video; see it below:

See the picture she shared below:

Fans react as Toyin Abraham and family travel to Canada

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

yetty_alayo:

"Beautiful family that grows together more of good things Ajeyemis@kolawoleajeyemi."

mcmelon_batife

"Thank God for mercy journey ❤️."

____niloolaa:

"Success in all your endeavors dearie ."

adetolaashogbon6347:

"Congratulations."

norabelbeauty:

"Wow, the whole family ❤️."

Toyin Abraham pens heartfelt message on Teacher's day

Just like many others, popular Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham publicly celebrated Teacher's Day.

The mum of one dedicated a post on her page to praising and appreciating every teacher who had made an impact.

Toyin pointed out how the patience and knowledge teachers possess help shape different lives.

"Not only do they help in shaping all our lives, their patience and knowledge have inspired and motivated us. They have taught us to reach for the stars and be the best we can be. They make all other occupations possible and make the world truly a better place. Shout out to all great and well serving Teachers out there. Thank you for all you do. Happy Teacher's Day!" she wrote.

Source: Legit.ng