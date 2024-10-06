It was such a sad moment for the entire family of veteran actor Saidi Balogun as he announced the demise of his beloved daughter, Zeenat

Following her death, beautiful videos and pictures of the actor's first daughter surfaced on the internet

The video showcased the actor and his daughter spending quality time together, further stirring emotions online

On October 5, Saidi Balogun and his ex-wife, Faithia, mourned the demise of the actor's first child and daughter, Zeenat.

The heartbreaking news of Zeenat’s death was shared via the movie star’s Instagram page, and social media users have been expressing their condolences.

Following their posts, actress Ronke Oshodioke shared a tribute post, further confirming the suspension of social media users.

Video of Saidi Balogun and Zeenat. Credit: @saidibalogun

Source: Instagram

Zeenat and Saidi Balogun share sweet moments

Shortly after the news spread like wildfire on social media, a video capturing adorable moments between the father and daughter surfaced online.

In the video, Saidi's late daughter, Zeenat, and her dad could be seen making videos, smiling and laughing. This highlighted the duo's tight bond, erupting sweet comments about the deceased online.

Their relationship evoked tears and memories online as fans prayed for the family.

Watch clip here:

Netizens continue to mourn Zeenat

Read some comments below:

@oluremi.adebowale:

"Chai...this is really sad o😢😢😢rest on."

@sully_mama07:

"May God rest her soul🙏this is a big loss …May God be with the family in this trying time."

@da___mo_la:

"Worst pain ever, may God grant her eternal rest."

@mobolah_signatures:

"Haaa God 😢😢May God Grant her eternal rest."

@opey_opey200:

"Hearbteaking..May God console and comfort her parents and loved ones."

@angelctp:

"Omg what kill this little girl 🙌❤️❤️ 😢😢😢may her soul rest in peace 😭 🙏."

@funmmi9207:

"May her soul rest in peace 😭💔."

@lingwongsbeautyspa_garki:

"Rest well girl 🕊️."

Saidi Balogun recounts near-death experience

Meanwhile, veteran Nigerian movie actor Saidi Balogun gave a detailed account of his personal life and career in a recent interview.

While speaking with Chude Jideonwo, a top media personality, Balogun recounted an accident that left him bedridden for three months, among other life events.

Additionally, he revealed how he invested a huge amount of money into the film, and it yielded almost no returns.

Source: Legit.ng