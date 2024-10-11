A Nigerian businessman who sells cap in traffic has cried out online after his wife got pregnant for her side lover

According to him, he usually goes on business trip and during his absence, his wife cheated on him with a man named Korede

While narrating his story during a radio show, the heartbroken man expressed concern for his safety due to his wife's infidelity

A Nigerian businessman, who makes a living selling caps in traffic, recently shared his shocking story of marital betrayal on a popular radio show.

Hosted by Oriyomi Hamzat, the program provided a platform for the heartbroken man to express his emotions and seek help.

Man says wife got pregnant for boyfriend

The disturbing revelation was captured in a video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, sparking concern and sympathy.

According to the businessman, his wife's infidelity during his frequent three-day business trips led to her pregnancy.

The child's father, identified as Korede, was allegedly familiar with the couple's residence, leaving the husband fearful for his safety.

According to the man, his suspicions began when he realised his wife was expecting, despite their prolonged period of separation.

His wife's admission that Korede was the father confirmed his worst fears.

The couple's nine-year marriage, which began in 2009, seemed to have been marred by trust issues.

During the radio show, the husband expressed his distress, citing concerns for his well-being.

Korede's knowledge of their home address heightened his anxiety, prompting him to seek public attention.

Reactions as man laments over wife's infidelity

The video's circulation sparked a mix of reactions from Nigerians, with many condemning the wife's actions and others offering words of encouragement to the distraught husband.

Wendy_okorie said:

"Forgive her. The love that she has for you is all that matters."

Favouritecocoo said:

"Has he prayed about it? He should pray that God should change her and remove the spirit of akuna akuna from her life and further more forgive her."

Real.susylicious commented:

"Just forgive her and pray for her. Don’t let the devil destroy your beautiful home. Take good care of her please."

Bebeto_cityrock said:

"It's so sad to see good people lose themselves because of irresponsible partners."

Thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"Oriyomi travel out but still no drink water drop cup from these my Ibadan people!"

Obaksolo said:

"So e dey take good care of you na only say when una get quarrel e no dey knack you make you go Get Belle. I finally agree say YOU CAN NEVER PLEASE THAT GENDER."

Vaughan.anuoluwapo.5 said:

"Ibadan and knack 5&6."

Ogbeniade01 reacted;

"Oga, just forgive her and accept her apology. She no go do am again."

Taaatibg added:

"Oriyomi is a strong man! How does he sleep at night with all these stories?"

Watch the video below:

