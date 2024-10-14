Mercy Aigbe's husband's first wife, Funsho Adeoti, gave netizens something to talk about following the viral post Kazim Adeoti made

Legit.ng broke the news that Kazim issued a statement explaining the reasons he didn't celebrate his first wife publicly

Following that, the businesswoman resorted to her Instagram to make a video post while addressing her fans and well-wishers

Funsho Adeoti, the estranged wife of Kazim Adeoti, actress Mercy Aigbe's husband, has come out in response to the scandal surrounding her 50th birthday celebration.

Last week, Funsho celebrated her milestone birthday without Kazim, which sparked online outrage.

Mercy Aigbe's husband's first wife appreciated her fans. Credit: @asiwajucouture, @mercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

In reaction to the backlash, Kazim issued a public statement saying that, while not being physically present, he provided financial and moral support for the event and maintained a cordial relationship with Funsho.

Unconcerned about his explanation, Funsho turned to Instagram to thank the people for their support during the experience, choosing not to respond directly to Kazim's comments.

The businesswoman reflected on the love and support she has received from others and wishes to reciprocate that kindness.

She prayed for the same joy and blessings to return to their friends or loved ones, emphasising a desire for their happiness and well-being.

She wrote in part:

"As I reflect on the love and support I have received, I pray that the same kindness, joy, and blessings you've shared with me be returned to you a hundredfold. May your lives be filled with peace, happiness, and an abundance of love. I ask that God bless each one of you with good health, success, and joy in all that you do, and may His light continue to guide your steps. Thank you once again for making this birthday so meaningful. I cherish you all deeply and look forward to the many more memories we will create together."

See her post below:

Funsho Adeoti's post spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bosslady_hairlinecare:

"Beautiful granny. May ur years be long on earth ma … hair beautifully styled by @bosslady_hairlinecare."

amoketzone:

"You're always welcome my dear 😘 ❤️ grandma you will live long enough to see her grandchildren ma in Jesus name."

boseoyelayo:

"Beautiful mother and child, God bless you both now forever."

modupeomoalare:

"Beautiful mum and daughter ❤️. You will both live long to eat the fruits of your labour. God will bless you for looking after Mama, and your own children will look after you, too."

call_me_ceecee_eju:

"We love you gan ni ohh, and we dey drag any dragable like this,. We are proud of you and Queen May. Just keep shining for us and leave those chasing shadows. All that glitters no be gold ohhh."

Mercy Aigbe's hubby parties with first wife

The actress responded to the viral party moments of her husband, Kazim Adeoti, and his first wife, Funsho Adeoti.

Kazim's friend, Prince Leke Ijiyode, the Sooko Omolaso to the Ooni of Ife, had invited him, his first wife, and a few of his closest friends to his daughter's wedding held in Minnesota, United States, on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Sighting the video online, Mercy Aigbe expressed her regret for not being present at the event. She then praised her husband and admired his physical .

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng