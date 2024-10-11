Mercy Eke, a Nigerian multitalented reality TV star, shared the princess treatment she received from her man

The socialite who recently jetted off to New York, USA, showed the world how her man received her

This seemed similar to how he treated her on her birthday, which attracted online attention from fans

Nigerians were pleased to see that Mercy Eke's mystery man treated her with the respect and care she deserved.

Mercy became the talk of the town after she celebrated her birthday on September 29 and is back in the news again. The social media personality shared a clip where she walked in on a romantic suppose already set up by her man.

Mercy Eke shares how her man welcomed her to New York. Credit: @official_mercyeke

The hotel room had a bed with a love emoji designed with rose petals, two glass cups with a bottle of wine, and a cake that read: "Welcome to New York."

Mercy Eke squealed and gushed over how special her man made her feel. The short clip has now become a topic of conversation on social media, with some netizens asking why all the boyfriends chose to always use hotels instead of their homes.

Watch the clip here:

Fans react to Mercy Eke's video

Read some comments below:

@onyinyay:

"Your boyfriend stays in America but you dey stay hotel, abeg no dey whine us, is he truly yours?"

@pinkybrownchukwuma:

"Sincerely asking, una boyfriend no dey get house to welcome una?abo na hotel him live."

@threalmaya_amaka:

"I don’t believe her."

@bestiee01:

"Of what importance is this information to the public right now?"

@vickytchemo:

"Mercy is going through a lot."

@everythinggolden44:

"Mercy Eke nd papaya Ex I nor come know who sabi this lie of a thing pass."

@lordbizmak:

"This boyfriend wey dey welcome you for Hotel room, hope say no be person husband."

Mercy Eke speaks fondly of her BBL

Meanwhile, ex-BBNaija winner Mercy Eke revealed why she did liposuction and the painful process of healing.

She noted that she did it in Nigeria after she saw what the doctor had done for other ladies, and she became confident in him.

According to the former reality star, she did not tell her mother about the liposuction because she did not want to be discouraged.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

