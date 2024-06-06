Actress Angela Okorie has opened up on the reason behind her online fight with her male colleague Zubby Michael

Angela Okorie, in a trending video, shared the different ways Zubby Michael caused her pain, including allegedly bullying her

The actress also detailed how Zubby Michael humiliated her in the presence of their colleagues during his birthday celebration

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has finally shared the reasons behind her feud with her former friend turned rival, Zubby Michael.

Angela, in a video chat, stated the pain Zubby caused was the reason behind her public attack against him.

Angela Okorie details how Zubby Michael treated her at his birthday bash. Credit: @realangelaokorie @zubbymichael

Recall that the actress has repeatedly dragged Zubby online, especially after Junior Pope's death and burial.

Angela, who was probed about her recent reaction to Zubby, said that the actor frequently mistreated her, including allegedly bullying her in the comments section of her social media posts numerous times.

She, however, stressed that the incident that hit the hardest was when the actor allegedly humiliated her in the presence of their colleagues at his birthday celebration.

Angela, who detailed the incident, claimed he openly insulted her.

While she revealed that Zubby had apologised, Angela told him that his apology would not erase the public shame.

Watch video as Angela Okorie speaks about fight with Zubby Michael below:

Netizens react as Angela Okorie speaks up

giftichechinda:

"everything she just said is meaningless."

Tbabes16:

"This guys re making there money."

Favour gist:

"It could that zubby was just joking."

VEE:

"Na lie be this No be Zubby we know."

Sandie:

"This is a heartbreak saga. Una don date before."

edakewota:

"you started narrating a story about mercy so finish it."

LilMama:

"Madam talk watin happen n stop beating around the bush."

Tommy4real:

"look at who's calling people names."

