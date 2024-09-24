Toyin Agboola has advised women not to leave their marriage, no matter how terrible things are in it

She added that women will always go back to beg their when it is time for their children to get married

The actress noted that once the relationship isn't abusive, they should endure anything they see in it

Nollywood actress, Toyin Agboola, better known as Toyin Tomato, has sparked a debate about marriage with a video making the rounds.

The veteran actress, who clocked 60 years ago, stated in the video that women should not leave their marriages no matter how terrible thing were.

She added that except their union was an abusive one, that was when they should leave. According to her, a lot of women would usually go back to beg such men whenever it was time for their children to get married.

Toyin Tomato shares experience

In the recording, the woman, who created a scene in shoprite years ago, shared what her friend did to her husband.

She noted that the woman bought a pack of protective for her man when he was travelling to Nigeria. The actress explained that the woman did that to protect her cheating husband.

Sharing more about marriage, Toyin Tomato mentioned that women who leave their marriages will go and snatch another woman's husband.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Toyin's video

Reactions have trailed what Toyin said about marriage. Here are some of the comments below:

@dennybow:

"When elders advise you pls.listen especially experience women like this if you like listeb if you like no listen wahala tie niyen mama u have spoken well God keep you.'

@kinging_turkey_wears:

"Emotional abuse kills faster than DV.'

@lady_banaz:

"Buying pack of condoms … so is there still anything between them? Is STD a joke?"

@thelordismyshephard:

"I support the no joint account."

@jo_se_phiine:

"Me I won’t stay in toxic relationship. Why I go beg toxic father to come represent a child he did not spend money on raising? That’s the old way. Children their father abandon Sef no Dey find their papa again na olden days be that."

@ojoname:

"Very very well said ma."

@_omololawunmi_:

"So true thank you mam."

@duchess_springsjewelry4:

"Well said mum."

@hamdalathakanni:

"True talk ma'am."

@_lil_doveee_:

"Hmmm truth."

Toyin Tomato scatters dance floor

Legit.ng had reported that the actress recently attended a party, and a video of her dancing sparked reactions online.

The actress, fondly called Toyin Tomato, showed off her dance skills as musician Segun Johnson hailed her.

Netizens commended the actress for her agility despite her age and praised Segun Johnson for being an amazing singer

