A woman has been criticised heavily on social media after kicking against the idea of men having court weddings

In a video, she opined that marriages are now transactional and having a court wedding only poses a great risk

The woman further claimed that ladies who insist on having court weddings are only after the man's wealth

A Nigerian woman sparked outrage on social media with her controversial view on court weddings.

In a trending video, she accused women of using court weddings as a means to exploit men financially.

Woman advises men against court wedding

The woman claimed in a video reposted by @instablog9ja on Instagram that marriages had become transactional, with women seeking financial gain through court weddings.

She advised men to reject women who insisted on formalising their union through court weddings, alleging they had ulterior motives.

In her words:

"You have no business with court wedding anymore as a man. You see the way marriages are going these days. If a woman insists on having court wedding, tell her to get herself a new lover because you're not interested.

"Any woman that insists on it, just know that she wants to frustrate you so you can kpai and then she takes over your inheritance and everything that belongs to you. Please be guided as a man. There is nothing like court wedding anymore. Marriage is a business and transaction now."

Reactions as woman advises against court wedding

The video ignited a firestorm of criticism from Nigerians who watched it.

Talk2phadeel said:

"Any woman wea ask me for court wedding nah to carry her go join alora."

Poshest_hope said:

"You also have no business in what ways people choose to get married. Adviser Nowamagbe."

Officialmeri_madeinheaven said:

"Even coming from a lady am disappointed."

Kingpinoflife said:

"Any talk wey nor favor women, women go wan kpai."

Elegbadigital_hub said:

"Ladies will tell their brothers not to do any court wedding with anyone, but they will stand on thier own fiancé that court wedding is a must."

Janet_obayuwana commented:

"There is nothing like court wedding. It is called marriage under the Act and it favours both men and women."

Last_born_goody said:

"It so sad that this generation move from “till de@th do us apart” to “till I get bored”.

Wendy_okorie added:

"Why won’t you do court marriage as a woman!!That’s the only thing that protects women!"

Source: Legit.ng