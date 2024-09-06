VJ Adams Reacts to Bimbo Ademoye’s Fuel Memo to Future Hubby: “What Ur Dad Can Do, I Can Do Better”
- VJ Adams has reacted to the memo actress Bimbo Ademoye sent to her future husband after she received fuel from her father
- The actress had stated that her future husband had a big shoe to fill because of the way her father was taking care of her
- Responding to it, the media personality made a video where he was carrying some kegs of petrol and putting them in the boot
Media personality, Adams Ibrahim Adebola, better known s VJ Adams, has replied his lover actress Bimbo Ademoye, after she sent a memo.
Legit.ng had reported Ademoye had sent a memo to her future husband after her father gave her five kegs of petrol.
Reacting to the message, the broadcaster, who was rumoured to be dating Ademoye made a video where he was lifting some kegs of petrol.
VJ Adams was putting the kegs to the boot in the recording.
VJ Adams kegs look empty
In the clip, VJ Adams had seven kegs which he was keeping in the boot of a white car. The kegs appeared to be empty as he carefully carried each of them.
See the video here:
How fans reacted to VJ Adams' video
Reactions have trailed the response Bimbo Ademoye's lover gave her. Here are some of the comments below:
@bimboademoye:
"Gerraway from here with your empty kegs."
@shankcomics:
"This man."
@olorisupergalmedia:
"We get it ooo Egbon adugbo."
@snowhiteey:
"Alaye what is this na."
@iamnasboi:
" l love this guy so much, you buy pass 5."
@n6oflife:
"What her Dad can do her man can do better #WeMove."
@grandprinceita:
"My brother, eh reach o..Make dem no say na because of 5 gallons ooo."
@kemz_mama:
"Awww. An intentional man."
@partypacksby_yetty:
"You are supposed to double it and send 10 kegs."
@mubbyfabrics:
"Elepo Robi's neighborhood elder."
VJ Adams reacts to Ademoye's pre-wedding picture
Legit.ng had reported that the actress and her colleague Timini Egbuson had set tongues waging with their newly released romantic pictures.
The series of photographs had many thinking that the actor and actress had moved on to a serious relationship.
VJ Adams, rumoured to be in a relationship with Bimbo, reacted to the stir caused by the actress and Timini as netizens took sides.
