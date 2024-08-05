Bimbo Ademoye and her colleague Timini Egbuson set tongues waging with their newly released romantic pictures

The series of photographs had many thinking that the actor and actress had moved on to a serious relationship

VJ Adams, rumoured to be in a relationship with Bimbo, reacted to the stir caused by the actress and Timini as netizens took sides

Nigerian media personality Adams Ibrahim Adebola, aka VJ Adams, buzzed the internet after he reacted to a series of viral pictures from actress Bimbo Ademoye.

Bimbo Ademoye, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with VJ Adams, shared two studio photographs she took with her colleague Timini Egbuson.

VJ Adams reacted to Bimbo Ademoye and Timini's loved-up pictures. Credit: @bimboademoye, @iamvjadams

Source: Instagram

The snapshots gave off the impression that the actress and Timini were planning for their wedding, although many speculated them to be an unreleased video project.

As the pictures of Bimbo and Timini went viral on social media, VJ Adams returned the favour and shared a photo of him and famous Ghaianin actress Juliet Ibrahim.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In VJ Adams’ caption, he referenced the photos of Bimbo and Tmini as he threw a shade. He wrote:

“Some Couples no fit change outfit, can never be Us.”

See Bimbo and Timini’s pictures below:

See VJ Adams' picture with Juliet Ibrahim here:

Bimbo Ademoye and VJ Adams spurr reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kemz_mama:

"Kiss Biko , I want to see something."

mclarryj:

"This couple goal na offside."

damsyglam:

"Na Juliet Ibrahim I dey pity cos she is innocent in all of this."

theladymotara:

"Some couple have done feems together, eyin nko?"

ifeanyichukwu_angel:

"Some couples are about to do their naming ceremony and some couples haven’t even conceived yet 😂😂😂😂. Make all of us Dey mad."

chinonsoarubayi:

"You peepo want to give my patient high BP!!!! Let me go and wear my Nurse 👩‍⚕️ uniform."

dayana_hortiyechuk:

"Breaded life part two? That movie was brilliant. Definitely need a part two."

the_real_tobe_official:

"You want make girls face your house for this protest?"

kemz_mama:

"Awwww🥹 aso ebi must reach me o. let me turn on post notifications on YouTube."

Bimbo Ademoye opens up on career

Legit.ng had reported that Ademoye shared the challenges of consistently generating online content and combining it with her acting career.

She highlighted the underestimated stress she goes through to meet the expectations of her fans.

She noted that her fans want her to keep producing content for them after she successfully completed two web series, 'Sibe' and 'Iya Barakat Teropi'. However, they don't consider the money and challenges involved in it.

Source: Legit.ng