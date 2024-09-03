Interior designer Ehi Ogbebor has broken her silence about her alleged failed love relationship with her lover

Rumour had emerged that the businesswoman's heart has been broken by her man, though the reason for the breakup was not stated

Reacting to it, she slammed naysayers and shared what truly happened to her love life while sending fans to her lovers

Mc Olumo's former lover, Ehi Ogbebor, has opened up on what happened to her love life in a viral post.

A blogger, Cutis_jullss, had stated that the businesswoman's heart had been broken again by her lover. Though, the blogger didn't give reason for the heart break.

Reacting to the rumour, the woman who bought a designer shoe for her gateman noted that it was not true.

According to her, it was the person that has a heart that would suffer a heart break. She boasted that no man she has dated in the last five years has served her 'breakfast', but she walked away from the relationships.

Ogbebor slams haters

In the post, the entrepreneur, who marked her ex-lover's birthday, sent her fans to all her lovers. She said they should confirm the truth from them.

The businesswoman blasted her haters and noted that unhappiness makes them happy. Not only that, she asked if they wanted to break her two years relationship.

What fans said about Ogbebor's post

Reactions have trailed what the interior designer said about her life.

"Dey play."

"Cutie juls breakfast don ready, make we nor lie she ate."

"You too quick to respond."

"Congratulations

“Kwitie juls”

"What’s the difference dear? They stopped responding then you walked away."

"How many men have you been with your excellency."

"Which breakfast? That one na for children ni If it’s not going well the way we want it we move. Unto the next level, na small small girls wey dey find urgent 2k them dey serve breakfast ."

