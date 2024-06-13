Nigerian actress Bimbo Ademoye left many swooning over the admirable relationship she has with her father

The Nollywood star took her time to consciously celebrate her father as he added a year on June 13th, 2024

Bimbo gushed about her father's affection with a special song she composed and spoke about their family struggles

Nigerian actress Bimbo Ademoye has showered her father with emotional tributes as he added a new age today, June 13th, 2024.

Bimbo Ademoye made a sensational video of herself, her father, and her siblings having a good time.

The Nollywood star expressed her excitement and joy at having an amazing human like her dad. She further spoke of the difficult times the elderly man endured to give her and her siblings the best in life.

"Perhaps I should build a six storeyed building , perhaps I should hold a carnival , just to celebrate my father . But it would never be enough to pay back all you have done for me . You have suffered and sacrificed for me (and my siblings)"

Ademoye stated that her father has established a standard that she is still determining if her future husband would be able to meet.

"I honestly don't know how my future husband would meet up , because he has biggggggg shoes to fill. I love so hard because of you, because you said if you're going to love someone, you might as well love them with your whole heart."

She emphasised her affection for her father, who encouraged her not to give up.

In the lengthy caption, Bimbo mentioned contacting one of her musician friends to compose a special song for her dad on his birthday.

Watch her video post below:

Bimbo Ademoye and her dad spur reactions online

wynokpapi:

"Aww happy birthday Daddy Cool! @adebiike why are you hiding?"

bukky_rainbow:

"Happy birthday daddy, God bless you sir, isu Omo a jina fun yin je pepepe, amin."

ajoke_omishakin:

"It’s impossible to look after your child and think they won’t adore you in old age! Ko possible! Ema jeun omo pe Baba Abims."

faith_afahaene:

"This song and its meaning permission to save it and use it for my daddy on his birthday cos that man deserves the world."

luxebysoffy:

"One doesn't need to understand Yoruba to know how special the words are. Fathers are truly amazing. I cried cuz it made me remember mine."

real_sylvia:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️Happy birthday daddy, you’ll keep living in good health to reap the fruits of your labour. We love you."

