Nollywood actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi, was on the lips of netizens after she showed off one of the outfits from his fashion brand.

Kolawole Ajeyemi looks lovely in his simple outfits. Image credit: @kolawoleajeyemi

The movie star, who is the husband of actress Toyin Abraham, wore a thick black and yellow hoodie and matching trousers.

He had the name of his company - KC Kolawole Clothing and Shoes- crested on the attire. In the video posted on his Instagram page, he combined the outfit with a gold chain.

His black and white shoes looked good on his outfit and it made him hype himself. According to the role interpreter, he doesn't do fashion because he is fashion.

Some of his fans were not pleased with the attire and they admonished him to up his fashion game. Others simply had something to say about his brand name.

Fans react to the outfit

Some fans of the actor have reacted to his outfit from his clothing brand. See some of the comments below:

@adebimpe_titilayo:

"Osumo rubbish Ojina is fashion."

@oge4_me:

"I wish you could just use *Kc* and leave the Kolawole clothing out of it. With that people would be able to rock your brand. My honest opinion."

@thatlastborn06

"Finish us with heat."

@optimist_de_aya:

"Bro, your fashion line needs a serious upgrade."

@lyon_7410:

"Egbon, you wan launch Rug-line."

@abiolaflawless:

"Which fashion sir?"

@tripp___in:

"With due respect, you are in 2013 egbon. You never comot."

@assurance_dej:

"You’re fashion lori hoodie."

@adebisi_brat:

"Remove that caption now! now!"

