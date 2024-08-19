Actress Carolyna Hutchings has revealed plans to take legal action against popular clothing brand Ashluxe

Carolyna shared how a staff of the clothing brand threw teargas on her and her colleague Shan George

A trending video of Shan George expressing concerns about her eyes and health status after the incident has also surfaced online

Hours after Nollywood actresses Carolyna Hutchings and Shan George called out popular clothing brand Ashluxe after their staff teargassed them, the former billionaire wife has revealed plans to take action.

In a recent statement, Carolyna lashed out at Olayinka Ashogbon, the brain behind the Ashluxe brand, stating that he had no business running a ‘luxury company' as he lacked empathy and regard, especially towards women.

People express concern about Shan George's health. Credit: @carolynahutchings @shangeorge @yinka

Source: Instagram

The actress disclosed that Olayinka or the brand were yet to apologise or hand over the individual who teargassed her and Shan to the authorities for questioning and investigation.

Carolyna, who insisted the attacker was a staff member of Ashluxe, said the brand and Olayinka would face the consequences of their actions.

See Carolynas post below

Shan George cries out about her eyes

In a recent video, the actress also voiced her concerns about her health status as she revealed she has never remained the same since the sad incident.

Shan said she is still unable to breathe correctly while showing the current state of her eyes.

Watch a recent video of Shan George speaking about her eyes below:

Reactions trail Shan George's video

Source: Legit.ng