Actresses Carolyna Hutchings and Shan George experienced one of the most traumatising times of their lives recently

According to Carolyna, she parked in front of the Ashluxe building in Lekki because she was waiting for a cab for Shan

Some policemen in front of the building attacked them and demanded that they leave which caused rancor among them

Nollywood actress Carolyna Hutchings has shared a bitter tale of how some policemen in front of the Ashluxe (a fashion brand) building in Lekki, Lagos, teargassed her and her older colleague Shan George.

She noted that they finished a film project late and she decided to book a ride for Shan, and they both waited in front of the building.

The policemen were not comfortable with it and asked them to leave. While her driver, a policeman also, explained the situation to his colleagues, it did not still change their behaviour.

They went as far as spraying tear gas in their eyes. Shan, who had no conversation with the policemen was not spared.

While the movie star tried to capture the policemen in a video on her phone, they began to harass her. However, she did not back down and she threatened to sue them.

@iamemmanuelopara:

"Most men in uniform lack home training and professionalism."

@ego__oyibo280:

"As far as I’m concerned Carolyn Hutchings is right, this lady no dey find trouble and no like wahala either."

@midecupoftee:

"The same Ashluxe that belittles Lyta?

@biggie.biggieee:

"That building is a front for something nefarious."

@rockpluz:

"Them say make you move say na private property, you refuse. If na for America the man get right to kpia you."

@yabathriftstore_wholesale:

"At times staff behave the way they’ve seen their bosses behave. Transmission on high frequency."

@riri_purrr:

"Tear gas is too extreme! Haba naw."

