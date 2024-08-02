Actress Biodun Okeowo has marked her husband's birthday in grand style with a love letter to him

In the post, she wrote out his good qualities and what he has done in her life as she also prays for him

Her daughter Ifeoluwa also wrote a lovely note to him and called him her father as she marked his birthday

Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo, better known as Omoborty, has made singles go green with envy with the kind of letter she wrote to her husband on his birthday.

The movie star, who got married weeks ago, thanked God for blessing her with his kind of personality. She gave him new names such as cheerleader, shoulder to lean on, Leo king and a few others.

Omoborty marks husband's birthday after marriage. Photo credit @officialomoborty

Source: Instagram

Omoborty also showered him with prayers as she asked God to grant him strength for every challenge, wisdom to lead their family, and guidance in every decision.

Omoborty's daughter prays for father

Also taking to her social media page, Ifeoluwa, the daughter of the actress also celebrated her mother's husband.

The lady, who graduated from University last year, called him “daddy” as she recounted how he loves God and listens to her.

She also prayed that her father and mother would love each other till their hair grow grey.

See the post here :

Reactions trail Omoborty's post

Netizens reacted to the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

Omoborty's daughter rejoices

Legit.ng had reported that Biodun Okeowo had promised to stop putting on outfits that display too much part of her body.

She wrote a note and asked all brands working with her to stop giving her such dresses to model for them.

Her daughter also expressed joy and begged brands to assist her mother in fulfilling her dream of changing.

