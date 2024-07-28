Actor Williams Uchemba has slammed men who date a lady and intentionally get her pregnant without getting married to her

In a video made by the movie star, he said such men are thieves as he asked why they cannot wait to have children when they get married

The actor said that such men are the reason the world was having so many problems, as many come from broken homes

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba, has blasted men, who intentionally date ladies and get them pregnant without getting married to them.

The movie star, who welcomed his first child years ago, said that such men are the reason the world was going through a lot of problems.

Williams Uchemba addresses baby daddies. Photo credit @willamsuchemba

Source: Instagram

He noted that many of such issues came into being as a result of broken homes. He labelled such men as thieves and selfish people.

Williams Uchemba warns entertainers

In the video, Uchemba mentioned that the trend was common among entertainers as he warned them to stop it because they were destroying the institution of marriage.

He noted that a lot of entertainers have up to four or five children, and they have refused to get married to any of the women.

This is not the first time that the actor would be giving his two cents about sensitive issues, bothering both men and women. He once slammed women for the way they dress to the gym.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to Uchemba's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to what Williams Uchemba said about men. Here are some of the comments below:

@isabeloscar:

"It’s disgusting, it’s disturbing! Your child deserves a home."

@shantelbaby_:

"Don't mind them, is the ladies getting pregnant for them that I blame them."

@itstommilola:

"Pls listen to him. This baby mama, baby daddy pandemic is getting out of hand.Y’all should pls do better.Y’all are raising children out of wedlock, subjecting those children to emotional turmoil cos believe it or not, every child deserves the balance and stability of a home where their parents love themselves."

@officialpassmark:

"Joblessness and drug abuse here and there amongst them little children called boy and girls is the main reason and is very alarming."

@highrankchief:

"Na woman decision cuz no be man go carry belle."

@chidimesq:

"Blame the women more, later they will come on social media shouting for child support."

@jennifer_diares:

"That’s how one asked me to carry his baby because he thinks i would make pretty babies, like how."

@blessedprinx_cosmetics:

"Thank God someone is saying it."

@luxhairbyoma:

"Very irresponsible set of men."

@vitaminrae_ray:

"It’s the ladies I blame, y’all making this baby mama thing a normal thing. We use to be scared to get pregnant out of wedlock nowadays it’s now a trend. I’m not shaming anyone but if you @ me to troll me, I’ll drag your generation!."

