The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called for an immediate ban on a yet-to-be-released controversial Nollywood movie.

MURIC made the call in a statement signed by its Founder/Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The film’s poster, recently unveiled by popular actress Nancy Isime, shows women in hijabs and face veils wielding weapons.

Akintola noted that the move projects and promotes negative stereotypes and disrespects Muslim women.

Akintola further condemned the film for portraying Muslim women as criminals and inciting public hostility against them.

The group warned that the movie could incite violence in Nigeria and urged the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to investigate and impose an immediate ban on the film, The Punch reported.

The full statement reads:

“This extremely anti-Muslim film recently unveiled by Nancy Isime shows women in purdah brandishing dangerous weapons and robbing banks.

"It is Islamophobia at the highest level—satanic, repugnant, and provocative. The film portrays Muslim women as violent criminals and could incite public hostility against them, exposing Muslims to ridicule and opprobrium."

New movie handiwork of Muslim-haters - MURIC

Speaking further, Akintola alleged that the movie is

“The handiwork of Muslim-haters, part of a plot to stop Muslim women from wearing hijab and niqab, hatched long ago and executed in schools."

MURIC calls for investigation

The group further called on the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to investigate and place an immediate ban on the coming Nollywood film.

Akintola said:

“This hate film is capable of setting Nigeria on fire if urgent action is not taken by the relevant authorities."

The group called on Muslims across the country to remain calm and peaceful, vowing that the right action would be taken to protect Muslim women.

