Actor Abija is the latest Nollywood star to be spotted on TikTok hustling for gifts from fans

In a viral clip from his live session on TikTok, Abija could be seen chanting incantations as he prayed for his supporters

Abija's appearance on TikTok comes days after the likes of Nonso Diobi, among others, were also spotted on the platform

It is safe to say veteran Nollywood stars are now turning their attention to the popular video-sharing platform TikTok to hustle for their daily bread.

A new video of Yoruba actor Tajudeen Oyewole, known as Abija, on a TikTok live session is trending online.

TikTok users gift Abija flowers as he chants incantations. Credit: @abija

Source: Instagram

Abija, famously known for his role as an herbalist and warrior in Yoruba movies, was seen chanting the intense incantations he is known for as he prayed for his fans on TikTok.

In a show of support for the actor, the fans were seen giving him 'flower' gifts on the platform while others asked him to drop his account number.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video of Abija on TikTok below:

With the new generation of actors taking over the movie industry, some of the veterans appear to have been forgotten, as Legit.ng recently reported a video of actor Nonso Diobi, among others, also hustling for gifts on TikTok.

What people are saying about Abija

Several netizens applauded the veteran actor for making a move to source for livelihood for himself, not minding what critics would say. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

l80_official:

"As long as he is seeing money and he is happy. I got no issues.. let baba keep smiling."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"Make him come dey suffer because of Wetin stranger dey talk?"

damilolabanire:

"What is the point of setting people up for drags? Una sure say this handle collect better training from house? Cos I really don't get this truly, until dem shut down completely one blog una no go get sense!"

princessopemipo:

"When he is hungry is this not better than stealing."

wendy_adammaaaaa:

"May he no hustleeee because of wetin strangers go talk ??"

shoes_by_demokraft:

"After his beautiful career, Omo... This country ehn."

Lady' reacts after seeing Nonso Diobi on TikTok

Legit. ng recalls reporting that a lady voiced her disappointment after spotting veteran actor Nonso Diobi on TikTok.

The lady criticised Nollywood after seeing Diobi soliciting gifts and engaging in the popular 'tap tap' on the platform.

According to her, the actor was her crush as a child.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng