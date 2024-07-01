A video of some Nollywood veteran actors hustling for gifts on the popular social media platform TikTok is trending online

The video showed some of the veteran actors screaming as their fans and followers gave them gifts during the live session

Mixed reactions have since trailed the video as some netizens applauded the actors for not being ashamed to hustle

Popular Instagram blogger Tunde Edunut recently posted a clip from a live video on TikTok showing some Nollywood actors hustling for gifts on the social media platform.

Some of the actors spotted on the live video include Browny Igboegwu, Victor Osuagwu and Nonso Diobi.

Victor Osuagwu, Nonso Diobi, others spotted on TikTok. Credit: @nonso.diobi

In the viral video, the actors were seen screaming at the top of their voices to get fans and supporters to give them gifts on the platform.

Sharing the video, Tunde Ednut wrote:

"What is happening on TikTok?"

Watch the viral video below:

Recall that a lady had voiced her displeasure after spotting Nonso Diobi on TikTok.

Netizens react to video of actors on TikTok

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as the video ignited debate on veterans not making money from Nollywood like the new-age actors. Read some of the comments below:

kellynicee_:

"Make I come dey suffer because of wetin stranger go take? Make thunder fire stranger 10 times."

meet_epitomeofgrace:

"Y'all should free dem abeg , Nobody care about these males actors ...How many endorsement deal you don see all these men sign? Because dem no get bobi and yansh ...So y'all allow dem make money however they want , provided they didn't stole or kee anybody."

houseofinsanity_:

"The hustle must pay legends are suffering while GenZ are cashing out online."

_officialchrisfayt7:

"Are these not our nollywood legends?"

bryteazy:

"All na still acting… respect to legends."

frank_tana_:

Me self Dey twerk join,u have fun n make money same time,anyhow d money comes genuinely is a goal,I love Dem."

iz_sean_chris:

"You mean Nonso Diobi never make it for the Nollywood industry? Nawa o"

Yucee:

"My own is, why are they screaming?"

Charles Okocha links up with Nonso Diobi

In another entertainment news, Charles Okocha and Nonso Diobi left fans gushing as they linked up.

Charles, who was excited to see Nonso, embraced him while calling him his phenomenal brother. He further expressed how much he had missed him.

Fans could not help but gush over the videos of the two Nollywood stars hanging out and having a good time.

