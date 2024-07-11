A young boy recently opened up to his mother about his brewing love for a pretty girl whom he recently met

According to the boy who's based abroad, the young girl confessed to him that he was the sweetest person she ever met

While speaking to his mother, he announced his intention to get married to her, stating that she's the right one for him

A young Nigerian boy living abroad sparked a mix of amusement and concern among social media users after a video surfaced of him declaring his intentions to marry his crush.

The secondary school student shared his encounter with his mother, leaving her visibly shocked.

Young boy says he has found a wife Photo credit: @krakstv/Instagram.

Boy excited as his crush declares interest

In the video shared by @krakstv on Instagram, the boy explained to his mother that he had asked the girl if she liked him, and she responded by calling him the "sweetest boy she has ever met" and complimenting his physical appearance.

Convinced that he had found his soulmate, he declared his plans to marry her at 18 or 23 years old, emphasising that their mixed-race relationship was a significant factor in his decision.

In his words:

"I'm feeling so flattered. I asked a girl if she likes me and she said I am the sweetest boy she has ever met. She said she thinks I am handsome and then I called her dazzling.

"I have found the right one especially because it's mixed race. I will get married to her when I am older. At 18 or 23 max. She's the right one for me. That's all I can say."

Reactions as boy announces marriage intentions

Nigerians who watched the video flooded the comments section with funny comments.

Smplyjessie1 said:

"It’s really good he feels free to talk about this with her."

Amazinglett wrote:

"Abroad child. Awww. Nigerian kid. What’s the world turning into."

Damilola_a_ said:

"He is a finished man, the way he's blushing. God abeg."

Tovics_fashionworld said:

"Imagine they actually end up together. It’ll be so cute watching this video."

Kawalizaki wrote:

"I found the right one. Life: Dey play."

_oyiza said:

"See the way he’s blushing. ”And then I called her dazzling” This 10years old boy has found the right one, and there’s me 20 something years bouncing baby girl still searching for the right one."

Mo_tunbi reacted:

"He hasn't experience his first breakfast, it's still cooking sha."

Captainmandee asked:

"Should we tell him?"

Watch the video below:

