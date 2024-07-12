A Nigerian man said he has lived abroad for eight years, but his wife is living in Nigeria and expecting his return

The man said he still maintains and supports his wife financially as he regularly sends him money in Nigeria

According to him, he was sure his wife was faithfully waiting for him to come back to Nigeria despite the long period of absence

A man living in Europe says he is not living there with his wife, but he is still faithful to her.

The man said he has lived in Europe for eight years, making his marriage to his wife a long-distance one.

The man said he had not seen his wife for eight years. Photo credit: TikTok/@italiandavido and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

He spoke in a video interaction with @italiandavido who later shared the clip on TikTok.

In the video, the man mentioned that he got married in Nigeria before travelling to Europe.

He said his wife and children were in Nigeria while he was hustling in Europe for them.

According to the man, he was sure his wife was faithfully waiting for him back home.

The man insisted that he was supporting his family financially and responsibly.

Reactions as man lives in Europe for eight years

@meeyyah said:

"There are loyal women that would keep themselves no matter what."

@sylvestersunday58 said:

"Faithfulness for 8years? Bro stop dreaming. If na you, you go fit stay for even one year?"

@Tosingrace said:

"I will never wait for any man for that long never."

@2Late said:

"Should we tell him?"

@AdaHarford asked:

"Oga, are you faithful."

@saraphine222 said:

"I waited for my husband for 21 years. He travel when I was 16 years of age."

@Uduwan106 said:

"Can someone tell me why he can't bring his wife abroad?"

@pearl Dvd said:

"I love the way he responded. He's a good man."

Source: Legit.ng