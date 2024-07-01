Nollywood actress, Esther Nwachukwu, has made a video to address Jnr Pope's wife for resuming work a few months after losing her husband

She said the woman was supposed to mourn her man for one year as she has all she and her children can eat

She exposed Adanma Luke, the producer of the ill-fated movie and her location in the viral video

Controversial actress, Esther Nwachukwu, has stirred the wrath of fans with a video she made about late Jnr Pope's widow, Jennifer Awele and Adanma Luke, the producer of the film where the actor lost his life.

Legit.ng had reported that late Jnr Pope's widow planned the birthday party of Regina Daniel's children, which took place a few days ago.

In the video made by Nwachukwu, she said the mother of three was not supposed to come out now, as she was to continue mourning her husband for one year.

Esrther Nwachukwu speaks about Jnr pope's wife and Adanma Luke. Photo credit @jnrpope/@adanmaluke/@esther.sky77

Source: Instagram

Actress Nwachukwu added that all the things needed by Jnr Pope's wife and children have been provided by well-wishers, and she was lacking nothing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nwachukwu exposes Adanma Luke

Speaking about Adanma Luke, the producer of the movie where Jnr Pope lost his life, she noted that she was allegedly planing to run away from Nigeria.

According to Nwachukwu, the producer has allegedly shut down her business and packed her things to "japa" from the country, despite the havoc she caused.

Recall that the actor died in a boat mishap while coming back from a movie location.

Below is the post:

Esther Nwachukwu's post stirs reactions

Reactions have trailed what Esther Nwachujkwu said about the Jnr Pope's widow. Here are some of the comments below:

@xeekawonda:

"Make she no smile again?"

@nze_bobo1:

"I will get you arrested don’t worry make this words I already saved this video.. since her husband died did you send the lady anything for upkeep you just want to do emotional damage here.. dont worry you will have sense by force."

@ugly_derricko:

"U too talk Esther, go look for work do ,, dragging people who is bigger and better than u won’t help u ,, I wish na Benin u Dey , ur mind for don touch ground since."

@muyenge:

"Wetin you smoke this morning before you post..your brain need factory reset."

@williamsnwandu:

"Na u feed her kids? Who swear for you Esther !!!."

@winniefrancesdaniels2015:

"Esther what is wrong with u, when the man was alive u dragged him, now you are dragging the wife. Na u and ghost go begin fight now, be careful".

@zioncassandra:

"Go and marry oh, leave pple and how dey want to live, der life alone.'

@nancy_tiana_enenya:

"God help you.i dont know why fine girl like you is always on d wrong."

@irenenwarie:

"Eh Jesus, Adama want to relocate."

Esther Nwachukwu blasts Jnr Pope

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nwachukwu trended in a viral video where she questioned her colleague’s fidelity.

The actress took to social media to react to Jnr pope’s recent claim of being a "one man, one wife" guy.

Shed blasted him and claimed that he sleeps around.

Source: Legit.ng