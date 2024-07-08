Nigerian actress Biodun Okeowo announced her wedding preparations to her US-based lover Adeniyi Olabiyi

The Yoruba movie star was spotted in heart-melting pre-wedding photographs with her heartthrob

In the collection of pictures shared online, Biodun's teenage daughter was spotted as she posed for the camera

Yoruba actress Biodun Okeowo, aka Omoborty, and her US-based lover Adeniyi Olabiyi turned heads on social media with the announcement of their wedding.

The Nollywood actress and her man dished out elegant indigenous outfits as they posed in their pre-wedding photographs.

Biodun Okeowo and lover trended online. Credit: @officialomoborty

Source: Instagram

One of the pictures showed Biodun's teenage daughter visibly happy to be included in the pictures.

Though details of their wedding are yet to emerge, fans and netizens expressed appreciation for the love birds.

See the pictures below:

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Omoborty said she paid more attention to business as it foots the bills.

Omoborty explained that the money many actors got from acting was not enough to pay the bills of people like her who have huge responsibilities. She stated that it was the reason many actresses started their businesses.

She stated that new actresses should focus on building legitimate businesses, and every other thing would be added.

Biodun Okeowo's pre-wedding pictures spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

adesuwaaibangbe:

"Very beautiful woman, congratulations."

officialomoborty:

"Forever is the deal."

bamidele.jumoke:

"I am so happy for her, there union will be blessed."

sophiat_ibrahim:

"The union is blessed already."

yetunited:

"So beautiful, congratulations mama."

sponsored_jobs_global:

"There's nothing like getting hitched with a single man or woman. No be to dey go destroy another woman peace and home. Iyabp and Biodun are sensible."

sisitranz4mers:

"Shebi she don do wedding."

sophiat_ibrahim:

Omoborty's daughter graduates from university

Omoborty expressed immense joy following her daughter Ifeoluwa's recent graduation from Mountain Top University in Ogun state.

The doting mother celebrated her daughter's graduation by posting photos of the two of them at the university ceremony, along with a heartfelt message of congratulations.

Omorborty couldn't contain her happiness as she praised her daughter's accomplishment, saying it resulted from her perseverance and hard work.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng