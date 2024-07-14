A more extended video showing the moment Davido was welcomed by his fans and supporters in Lagos has caused uproar online

Towards the end of the video, people were seen struggling to get their share of what looked like money while Davido and his team left the scene

The video has since spurred reactions, with some netizens calling the EFCC to take action while others claimed Davido is more significant than the anti-graft body

Nigerian music star David Adeleke Davido has continued to trend on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, over a video of him and his team in Lagos.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that fans and supporters were seen chasing after the singer's convoy while he leaned out of his car to capture the moment.

However, a more extended video of the scene has triggered reactions. Towards the end of the clip, people struggled to get their share of what appeared to be money as Davido and his crew left the scene.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail Davido's video

This has stirred up reactions as some netizens called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to take action as they accused Davido's team of abusing the naira.

Recall that Bobrisky was sentenced to a six-month jail term over a video of him abusing the naira. Read some of the comments below:

Oladapomikky1

"Person wey big pass EFCC... Dei play."

Tooshugary4U:

"Una just h8t Davido for no good reasons, God will keep disappointing you all."

badlieutanant:

"I expect the EFCC to arrest Davido as they did with Bob Risky, since it's the same offense. We'll be watching closely to see if the law applies to the rich as it does to the poor."

iszzyiniho1:

"DAVIDO is bigger than EFCC."

Honestina_Ofoha:

"And One Of His Team Members Took That Video And Posted it Knowing Fully Well What Cubana Chiefpriest Went Through. Anyways Na Person Wey No Wan Get Better Team Player I Blame. Meanwhile; I Didn't See Any Money Been Sprayed As Speculated in This Post."

pabloLIGHT01:

"With them been wan do before?"

@Royal_royaltyy:

"They can only descend on average Nigerians! Mediocre."

damilare_xn:

"Be like Davido and his team go enter EFCC custody."

GeniusHawlah:

"No confirmation that was Naira though."

Chivido compared to Indian billionaire's son's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man triggered reactions after he compared Anant Ambani, son of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani's wedding, to Chivido.

The Nigerian man, who was in awe over the amount that must have gone into the wedding, wrote via his X handle:

"The budget for the Billionaire wedding in India was $600m. That's N900,000,000,000. How much is Davido's wedding?"

