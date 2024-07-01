Nigerian movie producer and actress Omoni Oboli is bursting with excitement as she shared a pregnancy shoot picture of her son and his wife

Omoni's first child, Tobe and his wife, Marelle, are expecting their first child months after their wedding abroad

The overjoyed grandmother shared the image online, and social media users, well-wishers and colleagues congratulated her

Nigerian veteran actress Omoni Oboli made headlines after announcing that she would soon be a grandmother. This is coming after she shared the news of her first son, Tobe's proposal, in a private ceremony sometime in January.

Legit.ng reported that the couple got married in March, and Omoni noted in the caption that the ceremony took place on a cold winter evening in the presence of close family members and friends.

Omoni Oboli is about to be a grandmother.

Source: Instagram

Months after the wedding, Omoni Oboli has returned online to give netizens an update.

The actress shared a maternity shoot of Marelle, in which she looked heavily pregnant and beautiful. Her husband, Tobe Oboli, was also by her side, as they looked lovingly at each other.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See pictures of the shoot below:

Netizens congratulate the couple & Omoni

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@rawmaterials_wholesales:

"Good to marry early after your higher institution, also with a good job to cater for your family."

@dattahiwowari:

"No be now now them marry congratulations to them."

@qveen_feehah:

"Congratulations to them. She’s getting all her baby girls from her sons loveeetttt.'

@veeherbalsecrets:

"Sharp shooter ni Bobo Yen."

@princessjosehphine:

"Wow big congratulations to the latest incoming grandma and that was very fast and quick omni getting all her daughters backs."

@tosin_morakinyo_akingbade:

"That's so nice,oluwaseun."

@sere_sere04:

"Congratulations to her finally her sons her dropping those girlies for her."

@bollybeesalami:

"Congratulations to them oooooooo."

@kiddiesfantasy:

"You see this God .... Baby Girl Omoni has been praying for."

@eatwell_foodsnigeria:

"A well planned out life....God please perfect all that concerns me too."

Omoni Oboli celebrates 46th birthday

Nigerian actress Omoni Oboli turned heads in new photos as she celebrated her 46th birthday in style.

The actress shared a video of herself looking hot in a turtle neck top paired with skinny jeans and thigh-high boots.

The photo posted by the actress was accompanied by prayers for herself and her fans, who in turn showered her with love.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng