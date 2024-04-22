Nigerian actress Omoni Oboli turned heads in new photos as she celebrated her 46th birthday in style

The actress shared a video of herself looking hot in a turtle neck top, paired with skinny jeans and thigh-high boots

The photo posted by the actress was accompanied by prayers for herself and her fans, who in turn showered her with love

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, shared stunning photos to mark her 46th birthday on social media on Monday, April 22, 2024.

In a video that is now making the rounds on the internet, the yummy mother-of-three looked dashing in her skinny jeans, paired with thigh-high boots.

Fans gush over Omobi Oboli on 46th birthday. Photos: @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

To further celebrate herself, the actress accompanied the post with a lengthy caption, filled with words of affirmations and prayers for herself. She also prayed for her fans.

Her fans and well-wishers, as well as other celebrities, took to her comment section to shower her with prayers and kind words. Some even expressed how they were shocked by age.

Read her lengthy appreciation post below:

In another post, Omoni, wearing a traditional attire she rocked on her first son's wedding day, noted that God had been so good to her and that she was utterly thankful.

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate Omoni Oboli on 46th birthday

Many fans of Omoni were excited at the news of her adding a new age and took to her comment section to shower her with well wishes and prayers. Read some reactions below:

@alexxekubo

"Happy Birthday only one O’money"

@eroniniofficial

"Happy birthday to my sweet Mama, 25 looks good on you"

@chidimokeme

"Happy Birthday OMoney. Keep tearing down those ceilings Queen"

@sagadeolu

"Happy birthday ma’am! More beautiful years to come"

@thecynthiaclarke

"Happy birthday ma’am, may God continue to bless the world of your hands. May God fulfil all your hearts desires"

@thetesitoway

"Happy birthday. Wishing you God's continued blessings, mercies and Grace"

@princessmellykins

"Happiest of Birthday my dear Sister!!! May our Lord continue to bless and may we continue to give thanks!!!"

@asanwa31

"Happy blessed birthday to you daughter of Zion....The only woman without EX...May the of Zion beautifies your new age"

Omoni's son, Tobe ties the knot

It will be recalled that Legit.ng reported that the actress' first child, Tobe proposed to Marelle in an private ceremony.

The wedding took place in March, after the couple's engagement in January, 2024.

Source: Legit.ng