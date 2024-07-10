An old clip from an old Nollywood movie featuring Kate Henshaw has re-emerged on social media

In the movie, Kate Henshaw, who played the role of a nun, was seen praying before a crucifix, only for a live Jesus to spring to live and pursue her

The viral clip saw some netizens warning the actress, who is considered a veteran, not to act in such a role again

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw recently trended on social media X, formerly Twitter, after an old clip from the 2004 movie The Stolen Bible resurfaced online.

In the movie, Kate Henshaw, who played the role of Nun Apollo, suffered from a curse laid on her by an old woman whose bible she stole.

Kate Henshaw as a nun in a movie. Credit: @k8henshaw

Source: Instagram

However, an infamous scene from the movie showed Kate as Apollo attempting to pray before a life-size crucifix. The Jesus status unexpectedly springs to life and chases her, possibly as a sign that she was not forgiven.

Resharing the clip, a netizen, Dr Penking on X, warned Kate against acting in such movies in future.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He wrote:

"Dear Aunty Kate Henshaw . Please this thing wey you act that year, no try am again."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to old clip of Kate Henshaw

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions, read them below:

justwisdomfx:

"This move traumatized me like crazy

S. O. T.:

"So na she you blame you no blame the Jesus that refused to die on the cross."

OLA MI LEKAN:

"Na why no be everytime you go dey close eyes if you dey pray."

IamDONAVE:

"Even Kate Herself will be laughing like, how the heck I did this?"

igwedip:

"Wetin bdis for God sake @HenshawKate Please come and explain this scene oo."

Dr_bettachris:

"I haven't understood this scene till today."

adesemoyedaniel:

"Dear @katehenshaw no try this kind thing again.Last warning."

What Kate Henshaw said about Genevieve

Legit.ng also reported that the actress spoke on a podcast about her colleague, Genevieve, and their relationship.

She shared her thoughts on how Genevieve treated some of her colleagues and about her secluded lifestyle.

According to her, Genevieve, pulls away from people in a way that makes many questions what was wrong with them.

Source: Legit.ng