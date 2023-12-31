Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw was recently on a podcast show where she spoke about her relationship with a much-loved colleague, Genevieve Nnaji

Kate Henshaw shared her thoughts on how Genevieve treats some of her colleagues and her secluded lifestyle

The actress' comments about her colleagues are coming days after she slammed Afrobeats star Davido, noting she isn't a fan of his music

Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw seems set to create massive reactions from fans of her famous colleague, Genevieve Nnaji.

Kate Henshaw was recently on Chude Jidenwo's show, where she shared her thoughts about her colleague and why she's had to adapt in her relationship with her.

Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw recently shared her thoughts about her colleague, Genevieve Nnaji and how she treats her colleague. Photo credit: @k8henshaw/@genevievennaji

The Blood Sister actress shared during the interview that sometimes Genevieve pulls away from people in a way that makes one question if something is wrong with them.

She also shared that the last time she saw her was on the set of a project they worked on together for Netflix. Kate noted that for the first time in a long while, Genevieve was very nice to her.

"She kinda lives like Nigeria's Angelina Jolie" - Kate Henshaw says about Genevieve Nnaji

During the interview, Kate Henshaw noted that Genevieve enjoys being alone and detached. She stated that she sometimes behaves like the Nigerian version of Angelina Jolie.

These comments by Kate Henshaw are coming days after some severe backlash when she revealed that she wasn't a Davido.

Watch an excerpt of Kate Henshaw's interview with Chude below:

See how netizens reacted to Kate Henshaw's comments about Genevieve Nnaji

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@waliu.fagbemi:

"Interesting revelation from Aunty Kate ... Genny must be an introvert like me. We introverts often need time away from people to recharge. It's not something we do deliberately or out of pride, it's just that isolation helps us to function better."

@switb2b:

"Diction and well calculated speech is how you know an intelligent person not accent. All your words are well put together."

@ettabellahair:

"And to think I’m like that that’s the only way I can function ( solitude ) I know this hurts a lot if my friends."

@paneo_kidscloset:

"Aunty Kate will speak freely and courteously."

@olori.skitchen:

"Suddenly it’s everyone nature in this comment session Dey playyyy my fans . Hunger go won kill u if u think you are Gene."

@njidekaoooo:

"I loveeee Genevieve…I loveee Kate … I know friends like Genny .. u have to give them space to love u .. they are the best humans."

@lonelymind5:

"Genevieve is me as well. One or two people in our corner and we’re good."

@okeke.uzoamaka:

"I think female Taurus are usually like that. I can relate, sometimes I love to pull away from people. It gives me time to revaluate myself and people around me. People feel uncomfortable with it when I do that but I can't help it sometimes."

@realsusanpeters:

"It’s not pride, sometimes it’s time to recharge. I love colleagues evaluations."

@ify0406:

"The realest of them all."

Genevieve Nnaji makes 1st public appearance in months

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji made a return to public life after going AWOL for months.

For months, Genevieve left her social media pages unattended, giving her teeming fans and followers a few reasons for concern.

However, the superstar TV goddess recently made a return, and she did so to a loud ovation.

