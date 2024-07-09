Regina Daniels has shared adorable pictures, including a visit to the Gambia's state house in Banjul

A video showed the Nollywood actress and her husband, Ned Nwoko, exchanging pleasantries with the Gambia president Adama Barrow

The unexpected link-up between Regina Daniels and the president of Gambia saw some of her fans hailing her for not listening to detractors about her marriage to Ned Nwoko

Popular actress Regina Daniels and her politician husband Ned Nwoko were recently hosted at the Gambia's state house in Banjul.

The mother of two shared pictures and videos of her and Nwoko with President Adama Barrow of Gambia.

Regina Daniels shares video of her at Gambia's state house.

Source: Instagram

In one of the videos, Barrow was seen exchanging pleasantries with Ned before turning to Regina.

Another video showed the actress dancing while gushing about her 'steeze.'

Captioning the video, Regina Daniels wrote:

"A beautiful meeting with the President of Gambia A country I will certainly visit soon."

See Regina Daniels' post, including the videos below:

This is not the first time Ned Nwoko will be visiting a prominent figure with Regina Daniels; in 2023, the lawmaker and the actress visited the minister for Women's Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye, in her office.

Fans gush as Regina Daniels meets Gambian president

Read the comments below:

ify_vivian_agozie:

"Omo this is what they call grace."

freebornkels:

"Her Excellency (first lady)."

dijah_241's profile picture

"Do what's on your mind and leave talk for people well learnt lesson from you."

akissjay_1:

"Looking cute and beautiful With your Husband you’re really making Marriage Sweet oooo @regina.daniels."

realjoshblaze:

"Regina Daniels made me realize say, if na "watin people go talk" be your problem, then you never ready for this life."

omasima_suz:

"Advantage of marrying the older men @aryns_valour privileges chock."

michealblessing2234:

"Unto say you be odogwu wife."

Regina Daniels in Flavour's music video

In another entertainment news, Flavour was applauded over his soon-to-be released music video.

Flavour is set to release an enchanting visual for one of the popular singles (Nwunye Odogwu) in the highly acclaimed body of work.

A snippet from the incoming music visual depicted that Regina Daniels was featured.

