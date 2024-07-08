Wumi Toriola has called on her colleague, Funke Akindele for help as she prepares to take her first movie to the cinema

In the post, Toriola called Akindele the brochure and syllabus of cinema movies as she hailed her works on her upcoming production 'Everybody Loves Jenifa'

According to her, she was okay with just N500 million, and she asked for what she must do to get such a figure

Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola is not taking chances as she prepares release for her first cinema project, Queen Lateefah.

In a post addressed to her colleagues, Funke Akindele, she asked for guidance on how to rake in huge figures like the actress.

According to the movie star, who bagged a second degree a few months ago, she does not mind making in N500 million if Akindele can assist her and show her the way to go about it.

Wumi Toriola writes Funke Akindele over new movie. Photo credit @funkeakindelejenifa./@wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

Toriola calls Akindele new names

In the post, Toriola called his colleague the brochure and template of cinema movies as she declared that she would be doing too much if he wants to get N1billion like Akindele.

Toriola shared a video of 'Everyone Loves Jenifa', Funke Akindele's new project and hailed the work done with the public relations.

The actress also shared the date her own film will start showing at the cinema.

Recall that Funke Akindele broke Box office record by making a billion naira from her movie, 'A Tribe Called Judah.'

Below is the post:

Fans react to the post about Funke Akindele

Reactions have trailed what Wumi Toriola said about Akindele. Here are some of the comments below:

@kween_demmy:

"God!!! Aunty Funke and her team are the best in this PR game."

@chemmee:

"Exactly what I was telling my colleagues few mins ago what other artists should have stylishly done by asking her @funkejenifaakindele for guide. Such a coincidence seeing this post @wumitoriola sense no go finish you, you did right jare."

@adeola_elerineye:

"@omowumiajayi_ i can see your handwriting."

@duches347:

"She brings it hot hot just as you love her serving it ."

@kemity:

"Queen lateefah self no small God will do it alubarika from heaven lase edumare.'

@olayiwolafolake:

"We are ready, December 2024 we feast by Gods grace."

@omodasola12_:

"That woman is so creative with different ideas love u mama everybody loves jenifa."

@oluchirareedition:

"Funke brings everybody together regardless of tribe."

@mide_pearls_12:

"Billion geng."

@boluwatyfe_01:

"They don't know what is about to hit them this December Everbody love jenifa we mount."

Source: Legit.ng