Nigerian actress and bossom friend to the late Junior Pope has just bought herself a brand-new car

The actress took to social media to share videos of the car as she excitedly took pictures by the decorated vehicle

She congratulated herself on the caption, adding that she wished Junior Pope were there to see her latest achievement

Nigerian actress Ruby Ojiakor treated herself to some luxury as she took delivery of her brand-new car. The actress shared various clips of her beautiful 'baby' on the gram, flaunting all sides of it.

Recall that many events transpired following the death of John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope, who died on April 10, 2024.

The actor's best friend got called out for allegedly having an affair with him before his demise. This also led to the deceased wife unfollowing her on Instagram.

Regardless, the make-believe world professional debunked the rumour. Although the actress occasionally shared loved-up pictures and clips from moments she spent with the late actor, she stood firmly that the talks were all lies.

"I got that car we talked about" - Ruby

Ruby Ojiakor's car post was accompanied by a caption which was directed at her late bosom friend. The talented actress shared that she finally bout the car they had spoken about before his demise.

She also wished the actor was around to see her new car.

Celebs congratulate Ruby Ojiakor

Here is how some socialites reacted to Ruby's post:

@official_mercyeke:

"Congratulations."

@onyiialexx:

"Aww congrats darling."

@toyin_abraham:

"Congratulations darling."

@queenmercyatang:

"Congratulations my darling. I’m proud."

@mercymacjoe:

"Congratulations girl."

@ebelleokaro:

"You worked hard for it, well deserved."

@amarachiigidimbah:

"Congratulations are in order."

Ruby Ojiakor remembers Jnr Pope

Ruby Ojiakor has marked one month of remembrance of her time in Ukehe, Enugu state, with her late colleague, Jnr Pope.

The film star shared a loved-up video they made then as well as some pictures where they wore matching clothes to mourn the late actor.

Ojiakor posted that the actor, whom she described as a brother and friend, should continue to rest in peace, which sparked reactions.

