Nollywood celebrity couple Yul Edochie and Judy Austin are back in the news over their relationship

Just recently, the Nigerian actor paid a surprise visit to his second wife on a movie set, and they were captured on video

In the viral clip, Yul taunted haters as he danced with Judy, and netizens had things to say about their display

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, have once again attracted the attention of netizens with their marriage.

The controversial celebrity couple got people talking after a video of them dancing together on a movie set went viral.

Fans react to Judy Austin's real shape as Yul Edochie surprises her on set. Photos: @official_prettyella_, @judyaustin1

In a video posted on Instagram by @official_prettyella_, Yul is captured the moment he pays a surprise visit to his second wife, Judy, on set.

The couple then proceeded to dance together. What stood out from their video was when Yul brought out his tongue and placed two fingers on his cheeks, a move made to taunt their haters. Judy was seen laughing at his demonstration.

See the video below:

Netizens react as Yul surprises Judy on set

The video of Yul Edochie surprising Judy on set soon spread on social media and drew interesting comments from netizens. Some of them gushed over the couple while others blasted them. Read some reactions below:

Official_chiomyswt:

“Yeye dey smell.”

veeoye:

“Blogger need to carry this video make una see Judy real shape .”

kswissluxuryhair:

“Omo see shape .”

gcina_9204:

“She get yansh in the mud.”

Veeoye:

“So Judy have been using fitter to deceive us @official_prettyella_ thank you so much for this video see her face ground ma.”

Ifeoma8715:

“I thought it was his mum at first oooo.”

Just_oladunni:

“God unwhen .”

nnedii_j:

“See him Aboki shine shine shoe.”

Dabere_damian:

“One could see that Yul edochie is more happy with this his second wife. the love and hail themselves everytime. That's love but some people judge him with emotions without knowing why he married a second wife. na man knw where it pinches him oo. The both love themselves and they're playmates.”

Lady_evelle:

“He is indeed a finished man .”

