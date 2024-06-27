Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja left many grinning from ear to ear as she spoke about meeting her husband and their journey into marriage

In a sensational video circulating online from the actress' wedding, she revealed how long she had known her man before he proposed

The movie star also disclosed that had just left a bad relationship before her sweetheart came into the picture to perfect things

Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja melted hearts as she finally revealed the beautiful love story of her marriage to husband Ugo Nwoke.

Legit.ng reported that the movie star and her sweetheart traditionally tied the knot on June 27 in Abuja.

Videos from the star-studded ceremony filled the internet, depicting the luxuriant attires she wore to celebrate her big day and her lovely bridesmaids.

Sharon Ooja speaks about her love story

During a brief video chat, Sharon revealed that she dated her man for two and a half months. According to her, her Odogwu proposed in the third month of dating.

The gorgeous talent mentioned that she had just left a bad relationship that broke her heart, before her sister connected her to a new guy who met everything she needed in a man.

Sharon disclosed that she prayed to God after her last relationship failed, and when Ugo came around, she knew in her spirit that he was just the one for her.

Sharon Ooja spurs reactions online

ladymimee:

"“When you know you know”… no time for “let us see how it flows."

shugar_c_:

"My hubby engaged me after two months… almost 6 years now with three blessed."

thriftbysleeky1:

"This is going to be me my story in next d couple of months."

im_shalia:

"I’m crying. This is just like my sister’s love story . Within 6 months the guy married her. So peaceful and lovely . Intentional men are still out there . I pray everyone who’s looking for a genuine partner meets one."

ekene_umenwa:

"❤thank you Holy Spirit ❤️ do for other beautiful girls who put their trust in you what you did for your daughter Sharon amen."

beauteby_enny:

"My cheeks hurt from smiling tewwwwwww mushhhh I’m so happy for her."

theibukunoluwa1:

"You no need date for decades before you know he/she is for you!"

los._hair:

"She’s so happy sharing their love story. This union is blesses."

Sharon Ooja’s wedding interior decor wows many

Sharon's wedding ceremony took over the internet barely a few hours after Afrobeats superstar Davido's traditional wedding to his longtime partner Chioma Rowland Adeleke buzzed online.

Video from her gorgeous wedding hall reception made the rounds online, leaving fans and netizens with no choice but to compare it to all other recent celebrity marriages.

In the event premises yet to be occupied by the guests, extravagant decorations with chandeliers added to the magnificent appearance.

