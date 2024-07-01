Timini Egbuson has named Funke Akindele and Shaffy Bello as the most eligible sugar mummies in the movie Industry

The thespian were at a party when the male actor went to them and made a compliment as they both blushed

Bovi, who was sitting beside Akindele also re-echoed what Timini said while Shaffy laughed it off

Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson, made his senior colleagues, Funke Akindele and Shaffy Bello, blush like a child after meeting them at an event.

In the viral recording, the male actor, who hinted at getting married very soon, was passing beside Akindele when he decided to compliment her and Bello.

Timini Egbuson plays with Funke Akindele and Shaffy Bello. Photo credit @shaffybello/@timini/@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

According to him, the two actresses are the most eligible sugar mummies in the film industry.

Akindele and Bello blush

Reacting to the praises showered on them by Timini, the two top grossing actresses blushed and smiled cheerfully.

They both looked at each other and smiled again. Bovi, who was sitting beside Akindele has to re-echo what Timini said, and they all laughed over it.

Akindele and Belo abused the actor as he hurriedly left their table.

Below is the video:

Reactions trails the name given to the actresses by Timini

Netizens have reacted to the video of Timini playing with Akindele and Bello. Here are some of them below:

@x805.xx:

"The way they refer this guy sometimes you will think he’s still in his 20s. Person wey don 35. No regard at all. And these ones self no pass 40 plus oo."

@okun_collections:

"Aunty Shaffy’s laugh be making me laugh.'

@destined__to_win:

"Lol dude is overrated."

@orgamarx:

"Timini, so you can not leave 1 million for suger mummies."

@greatness_ovo:

"D tin swt d other lady."

@glambynjay:

"Bad boy T I can leave 1 million for you fine boy.'

@djmagicbeatz:

"Bad boy fit don run dem, who knows ."

@falashfoods:

"I like the way mama shaffy is laughing he really cracked her."

@duchess_iretomide:

"I was expecting that Omo ale slang."

@faviva_luchee:

"The thing sweet Aunty Shaffy."

Timini speaks about dating

Legit.ng earlier reported that Timini had shared his experience about dating Nigerian girls while he was a guest on Menismspod.

He noted that dating Nigerian girls, who are based outside the country, was better than dating the ones living in Nigeria.

He praised himself, and he was the best actor in Africa based on his experience and what he has achieved in the movie industry.

Source: Legit.ng