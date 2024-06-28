Two divorce lawyers have shared their views about Sharon Ooja's wedding to his lover in a post on social media

The actress, who recently got married, granted an interview where she said she dated her husband for two and a half months

Reacting to the clip of the interview, two divorce lawyers shared their experience handling divorce cases

Two divorce lawyers have stirred reactions after giving their opinions about Sharon Ooja's interview on how she found love.

Legit.ng had reported that Sharon Ooja said that it took her two and a half months to date her man before they eventually got married.

Reacting to the clip, a divorce lawyer known as Joel said that dating a man for just two months was a recipe for disaster.

Another divorce lawyer attests to Joel's statement

In the post, another lawyer, Ndito Skolombo, who also specializes in divorce cases, shared his experiences handling them.

According to him, he handled two divorce cases in the last eight months and the two parties also met and got married within months.

Recall that an uproar greeted the actress's marriage to her Igbo lover. It was alleged that she got married as the 4th wife.

Sharon Ooja: Reactions trail divorce lawyers' comment

Netizens share their views about the post. Here are some of the comments below:

@diaryofakitchenlover:

"See why it’s hard to post small joy on this innannet? People who have no say literally open their mouths to chat gibberish thinking their opinions count! It’s sickening."

@heavenly_chops:

"I have been married for 7 years, blessed with 3 kids and we got engaged within weeks and got married after 2 months. Please drink your tears and let her breath."

@ada_ka_ibeya1:

"God forbid you all her marriage will last and be blessed with the blessings of marriage. No evil will take over her home and her joy… AMEN."

@kehonde:

"Mr divorce lawyer, you didn't see the one that dated for long and still got divorce. Be happy for others maybe some happiness would come your way! Human beings!"

@taaatibg:

"His humble opinion as an experienced Lawyer. You might see it differently as a Plumber. Period!"

@berkhiee_:

"Wish her well and let her be. There is no manual to a long - lasting marriage."

@future_minister:

"My sister met her husband in January, he proposed in March , they got married July. It’s been 10 blissful years and 2 beautiful kids. This is my prayer."

@dnyhair:

"No rules to it please, i didnt court too and i am almost 11years in marriage."

@abeniolathemua:

"Shebi we that were asking why the mystery and why she didn’t post the man have seen why.To Avoid all these rubbish unsolicited opinions!"

Sharon Ooja gets engaged

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Sharon Ooja had stated that she had done her civil wedding with her husband.

She said the ink for the wedding would have dried up by the time her fans were seeing her post.

