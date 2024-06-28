An adorable interracial couple has gone viral after their traditional wedding video surfaced on social media

The lovely clip showed the bride sitting on a chair and smiling heartily with her husband standing beside her

Netizens who watched the video on the TikTok app did not hesitate to congratulate the doting couple

A romantic wedding video circulating on social media has melted the hearts of many viewers.

The video showed a Nigerian woman sitting on a chair, beaming with happiness, while her husband, an older white man, stood beside her, holding her hand.

Lady over the moon as her white lover marries her Photo credit: @slay_by_rhamz/TikTok.

Interracial lovers wed in grand style

The bride, identified as @slay_by_rhamz, looked elegant in her flowery native attire and purple gele.

The couple tied the knot in a ceremony that drew attention due to their significant age difference and cultural backgrounds.

While many applauded the couple's love and commitment to each other, others raised concerns about the age difference between the couple.

Rhamz, who appears to be in her 30s, radiated joy and affection as her husband gazed lovingly at her.

Reactions as interracial couple get married

The video posted on TikTok sparked profound speculations and conversation about interracial relationships being a result of a quest for a 'green card'.

@hajjaju said:

"Sis may Allah bless your home. If his father is alive help me tell am I'm crushing on him."

@OneFelly wrote:

"This is better, another lady won’t take you to juju to kill you because of a man congratulations."

@His Excellency said:

"Peacefulness. They don’t know how to cheat, U won’t have to Fight another woman. Happy marriage."

@Senator said:

"Go girl if we have men who always looking for problems in us to judge us go for those who turn ur imperfections to perfection."

@Faithianacollection added:

"Congratulations Dear. your home will enjoy akl the benefits of marriage. cheers to a blessed home."

