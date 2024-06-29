Actress Angela Okorie was among the celebrities who attended comic actor Mr Ibu's burial in Enugu state

A video of Angela Okorie arriving at the ceremony with two bodyguards and an unusual outfit has spurred comments

A clip also showed the moment the Nollywood actress offered condolences to the late Mr Ibu's wife and family

Criticisms have trailed Nollywood actress Angela Okorie's choice of outfit for the late John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu's funeral.

Recall that Mr Ibu was laid to rest at Nkanu West local government area, Enugu state, on Friday, June 28, with Peter Obi and Patience Ozokwo in attendance.

Video of Angela Okorie's outfit to Mr Ibu's funeral

The actress shared a video showing how she arrived at the funeral ceremony accompanied by two bodyguards.

However, Okorie’s outfit to the funeral drew criticism as many opined that she was inappropriately dressed for a sad event.

Sharing the video, Angela wrote in her caption:

Recall that Okorie had criticised her male colleague Zubby Michael’s outfit to another actor, Junior Pope's funeral.

People criticise actress

Read some of the comments Legit.ng compiled below:

somaddiction:

"Why you wear black? Why you carry security? Na the same question you ask Zubby I Dey ask you oooo."

tonyugoo_:

"Na soldier this lady for be...."

cbenking:

"Why u carry student bag for back haaa."

francesserons:

"Which dressing be dis again?"

sorianonigeria:

"Wetin she carry for back."

jacy_pinky:

"Are you going for a fight? What’s the overdressing for?"

stan_ike:

"Why did you dressed like your going to ride a powerbike, why all the paparazzi and bodyguards."

Philips Izzy:

Why you wear black and carry security with bag at your back, see all una na the same so stop claiming to be different

Mr Ibu's burial committee seeks public donations.

Legit.ng earlier reported that a committee set up to organise the burial of the late actor Mr Ibu had requested the public's assistance in laying him to rest.

Recall that the comic actor passed away some months ago, and arrangements have been put in place to give him a befitting burial.

The committee, which is made up of his family and friends, hopes that the fans of the deceased will show some support.

Source: Legit.ng